Depo-Provera Victims Can Now Explore Legal Action
Women who suffered brain tumors (meningiomas) or spinal cord tumors after taking specific Depo-Provera birth control injections should visit www.DepoTumor.com.GREAT NECK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to recently published scientific studies, a possible linkage exists between the Depo-Provera contraceptive medication and serious side effects, principally brain tumors (meningiomas) and spinal cord tumors (with either type of tumor being either benign or malignant). Law firms across the USA have started to speak with potential clients as the litigation begins to take shape, and initial lawsuits have been filed.
If you feel that you qualify please visit www.DepoTumor.com or call (800)708-DEPO today. There is no obligation, and no pressure will be applied.
The specific criteria for consideration is whether you took at least two injection doses of either Depo-Provera or Depo-SubQ Provera, and are 70 years of age or lower.
Treatment for brain tumors is quite serious - requiring at times - intercranial surgery, and radiation or chemotherapy if the tumor is malignant. Any surgery involving the brain is extremely dangerous, whether or not the tumor is cancerous.
Even if you have experienced some symptoms of brain tumors, such as persistent headaches (not relieved by over-the-counter treatments), weakness in the limbs, face, or parts of the body, overall coordination, walking difficulties, frequent urination, nausea, memory loss and other side effects, you should consult with your doctor immediately.
Depo-Provera has been in use for decades and was approved for use in the USA in 1992. An estimated 2 million American women use the contraceptive currently, and it is additionally estimated that twenty percent of all American women used Depo-Provera (or Depo-SubQ Provera) at some point in their lifetimes.
If you are still taking Depo-Provera (or Depo-SubQ Provera) it is important that you consult with your doctor before changing your routine doses, and not to do so based on legal advice.
If you feel that your Depo-Provera experience meets the basic criteria of being able to explore legal representation, call the toll-free hotline at (800)-708-DEPO for a free and confidential consultation, or visit www,DepoTumor.com for further information and the ability to submit a secure form with your basic information.
Potential litigants should know that the litigation process has many stages, and it is advisable to initiate the process sooner than later to enable the gathering of supporting medical documents in a timely manner. There is also no guarantee that verdict or settlement amounts achieved in prior and similar litigations will be attainable in this scenario.
David Kufeld
Law office of Sarabeth Kufeld, Esq.
+1 212-558-5682
info@birthcontroltumorlawyer.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Depo-Provera Tumor Victims Can Now Seek Legal Redress