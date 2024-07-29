Dr. Seaver Soon Joins Parallel Health’s Dermatology Advisory Board

Parallel Health, a pioneer in Microbiome Dermatology, announces the appointment of Dr. Seaver Soon as a member of its Dermatology Advisory Board.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parallel Health, a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in microbiome-based skin health solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Seaver Soon as a member of its Dermatology Advisory Board. Dr. Soon's extensive expertise in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology, along with his prestigious associations and significant contributions to the field, will further strengthen Parallel Health's position as a leader in innovative skin health solutions.

A Distinguished Career in Dermatology

Dr. Seaver Soon has made significant contributions to the field, including initiating the Scripps Transplant Dermatology Clinic, which offers comprehensive dermatological care for transplant patients. He has served in the Division of Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery at Scripps Clinic and has been a teaching faculty member for the Mohs Micrographic Surgery, Cutaneous Oncology, and Cosmetic Dermatology fellowship at Scripps Clinic and Scripps Green Hospital. Dr. Soon's philosophy centers on prevention, communication, and shared decision-making, emphasizing the importance of a strong patient-doctor relationship while minimizing antibiotic use, aligning seamlessly with Parallel Health’s mission to reduce the usage of antibiotics to prevent antimicrobial resistance and develop cutting-edge, science-backed skin health solutions that are safer, more effective, and more sustainable.

An active member of several prominent professional societies, Dr. Soon is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American College of Mohs Surgery, and the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery. He also served on the Board of Directors for the International Peeling Society and the International Immunosuppression Transplant Skin Cancer Collaborative. His extensive network within these prestigious organizations underscores his expertise and provides Parallel Health with valuable connections within the dermatological and medical communities.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dr. Soon brings over 17 years of experience to Parallel Health. He graduated summa cum laude from McMaster University and received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the same institution. He completed his dermatology residency at Emory University, where he served as chief resident, followed by a fellowship in Mohs micrographic surgery, facial reconstruction, laser, and cosmetic dermatology at Scripps Clinic.

Dr. Soon also runs a successful private practice, The Skin Clinic MD, which focuses on providing personalized and advanced dermatological care to patients. More information about his practice can be found at The Skin Clinic MD.

Parallel Health's Innovative Approach to Skin Health

Parallel Health is at the forefront of Microbiome Dermatology™, a groundbreaking approach to skin health that focuses on maintaining and restoring the natural balance of the skin microbiome—a complex ecosystem of bacteria, fungi, and viruses that play a crucial role in skin health. Parallel Health's flagship offering, the MD-03 Phage Protocol™, is a personalized plan that includes a Skin Microbiome Discovery Test, which uses whole genome sequencing to understand each individual's microbial ecosystem. Based on this data, custom phage serums are provided that precisely target pathogenic bacteria, promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria and supporting skin longevity by reducing inflammation.

Phage therapy, the cornerstone of Parallel Health’s innovative solutions, involves the use of bacteriophages—small microbes that selectively target and destroy bacteria. This method of biocontrol is highly specific, affecting only targeted bacteria while leaving beneficial microbes intact. Phages are a natural component of the human microbiome and have been studied extensively for their therapeutic potential, particularly in fighting antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. Parallel Health harnesses this natural power to offer targeted, effective, and safe skin health solutions.

Combatting Antimicrobial Resistance

Dermatologists are among the leading prescribers of antibiotics, making Dr. Soon’s appointment a strategic move for Parallel Health as it aligns with the company’s mission to provide cutting-edge alternatives to traditional treatments. Parallel Health’s technology has the potential to revolutionize skin health and combat one of the most significant challenges in modern medicine – antimicrobial resistance. By leveraging phage therapy, Parallel Health aims to provide solutions that are not only effective for skin health but also critical in the global fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria. This innovative approach could save millions of lives in the near future by offering an alternative to traditional antibiotics, which are becoming increasingly ineffective against resistant strains.

"At Parallel Health, we use next-generation microbiome and phage technology to advance dermatology and improve health outcomes for all. With personalized testing and custom phages, we’re empowering people to live in their best skin," said Natalise Kalea Robinson, CEO of Parallel Health. "Bringing in Dr. Seaver Soon is a testament to our dedication to scientific excellence and our vision of creating a healthier future through cutting-edge innovation and collaboration."

Dr. Seaver Soon added, "I am honored to join Parallel Health and contribute to its mission of advancing microbiome-based skin health solutions. The potential of phage therapy to combat antibacterial resistance and improve skin health is immense, and I am excited to be part of this groundbreaking journey."

Commitment to Scientific Excellence and Patient-Centric Care

Parallel Health is committed to leading the application of phage therapy to skin health, addressing a wide range of dermatological conditions by managing bacterial populations that contribute to these issues. The company's dedication to innovative, research-backed solutions positions it as a leader in the next generation of precision skin health. Dr. Soon will join a powerhouse team of current world-class dermatologists on Parallel Health’s advisory board, further enhancing the company’s ability to deliver groundbreaking skin health solutions. His addition to the advisory board is a significant milestone for Parallel Health, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to scientific excellence and patient-centric care. By integrating cutting-edge microbiome science and phage technology, Parallel Health aims to provide customers with effective, personalized skin health solutions that promote long-term skin health and resilience.

About Parallel Health

Parallel Health is a pioneering biotech company focused on microbiome science and phage technology to develop precision antimicrobials for dermatological applications. The company's mission is to address the most pressing skin health challenges through innovative, science-backed solutions.

For more information about Parallel Health and its innovative dermatology solutions, please visit www.parallelhealth.io.

