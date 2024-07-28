AIRT Unveils ‘AAM For Good’ Program to Support Advanced Air Mobility for Public Safety, Emergencies, and Disasters
The AIRT logo is encompasses a the circle representing the emergency preparedness cycle, within which is a drone with a blue olive branch flying over an open hand holding a Sacred Heart representing the potential of advanced aviation for good.
Program will unite stakeholders to develop a model framework for integrating AAM systems and technology to help communities during times of critical needMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIRT, the leading 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Miami, Florida, United States, advancing the use of Drones For Good®, today announced a new program designed to support the evolution of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) systems and related technology for public safety and emergencies.
The program, called AAM For Good℠, will help develop a framework for integrating AAM in missions related to law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency management, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief (HA/DR).
“The concept of Advanced Air Mobility has the potential to revolutionize the short-haul aviation and transportation sectors while simultaneously offering new and dynamic capabilities for public safety and emergency response,” said Christopher Todd, Executive Director of AIRT. “Our AAM For Good program will leverage the knowledge and relationships developed through AIRT’s existing non-profit programs to support the advancement of AAM to help serve the public interest.”
AAM shows incredible potential for moving people and cargo swiftly and efficiently. Todd says these capabilities show great promise towards revolutionizing the delivery of emergency medical care, firefighting, law enforcement, search and rescue, and disaster management.
AAM For Good will join AIRT’s existing portfolio of non-profit programs designed to advance the use of uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) for public safety, emergency response, and HA/DR missions. These programs include the Airborne International Response Team, DRONERESPONDERS, the Florida Public Safety Coordination Group (FLOGRU), and Drones For Good®.
“AAM For Good is a logical segway for us to expand the work we are already undertaking to help save lives and protect property by advancing the use of UAS for public safety and emergencies,” Todd says.
AIRT’s DRONERESPONDERS program has grown to more than 10,000 members in over 85 countries. Todd points to this network as a crucial resource for helping to shape the intersection of AAM with public safety.
“As AAM technology evolves and proliferates, public safety stakeholders will need to understand what this new capability means and how it intersects with their existing operations,” adds Todd.” “Today’s UAS Program Manager position will evolve into the AAM Program Manager position of the future. AAM For Good is the first step towards establishing a foundation for that transition.”
AIRT will unveil additional information about AAM For Good at this week’s FAA Drone and UAS Symposium in Baltimore and the Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas from September 3 to 5.
Those interested in learning more about the AAM For Good℠ program and how they can get involved are invited to visit aamforgood.org for additional information.
About AIRT
Based in Miami, Florida, AIRT® (Airborne International Response Team) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization advancing the use of Drones For Good® and AAM For Good℠ for public safety and emergencies. AIRT offers a range of educational programming, training events, and mission-critical deployments that help people prepare for, respond to, and recover from complex emergencies and major disasters. AIRT’s programs include DRONERESPONDERS®, advancing public safety UAS, and FLOGRU, a state-level workgroup model for sharing knowledge and coordinating public safety drone operations. For more information, visit http://airt.ngo
Christopher Todd
AIRT
