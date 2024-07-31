Surviving Covert Narcissistic Abuse: Author of "Bride-Made: A Memoir" Visits "Tell Us A Story" Podcast
I became a prisoner in a golden cage and I wasn't even aware that I was helping to build it.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belmont City Press is proud to announce the appearance of Author Mia J. Hanks on our podcast, "Tell Us a Story," where she discusses her powerful new book, "Bride-Made: A Memoir." The book, available for purchase now, provides a first-hand account of surviving covert narcissistic abuse and aims to help victims find their voices and navigate their way out of the cycle of abuse. The best way to connect with Hanks is on her TikTok channel (@npdandme), where she shares insights and support for those dealing with narcissistic abuse. Belmont City Press invited Hanks to... "Tell us a story."
In "Bride-Made: A Memoir," Hanks draws from her personal experience of marrying a covert narcissist at a young age and living through nearly 30 years of manipulation and psychological abuse. Her memoir sheds light on the often invisible and insidious nature of narcissistic abuse, offering hope and guidance to those who feel trapped in similar situations.
Hanks is passionate about raising awareness and providing support to victims. Her story is not just a tale of survival but a roadmap for others seeking to break free from the damaging grip of narcissistic relationships. "Bride-Made: A Memoir" is available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
"Narcissism and narcissistic abuse are alarmingly prevalent in our society today," said Hanks. "Too many victims feel stuck and unable to break free from their abusers. Narcissistic abuse is often silent, and because it is primarily psychological, many victims are not believed. There needs to be more conversation around this subject and more support for the victims of this type of abuse."
In her interview on "Tell Us a Story," Hanks delves into the key themes of her book, including:
- The nature of covert narcissism and how it differs from other forms of narcissistic behavior
- The psychological impact of narcissistic abuse and its long-term effects on victims
- Practical advice for recognizing signs of narcissistic abuse and finding the courage to leave an abusive relationship
- Personal anecdotes that illustrate the manipulative tactics used by covert narcissists
- Strategies for healing and rebuilding one's life after escaping a narcissistic relationship
Red Hilton, publisher of Belmont City Press and host of the "Tell Us a Story" podcast, emphasized the importance of highlighting Hanks' story: "Mia's insights into the challenges of surviving narcissistic abuse are invaluable. Her book is often the first step for many in realizing a situation they couldn't put a label on, providing a roadmap for being safe and getting out. We are honored to feature her on our podcast and support her mission to create awareness and change." Hanks' episode will air on August 25th, 2024, and be available anywhere you stream podcasts as well as Belmont City Press' YouTube channel.
"I became a prisoner in a golden cage, and I wasn't even aware that I was helping to build it," Hanks writes in her memoir. This quote poignantly captures the essence of her experience and underscores the importance of raising awareness about narcissistic abuse. Another powerful excerpt from the book reads, "What I had failed to realize during our courtship was that it had all been glamor, smoke and mirrors. I had not been courted. I had been acquired."
By sharing her story, Hanks hopes to empower other victims of narcissistic abuse to find their voices and take the necessary steps toward freedom and healing. Her book serves as both a personal narrative and a guide for those navigating the complexities of narcissistic relationships.
For more information on Mia J. Hanks and to purchase "Bride-Made: A Memoir," visit her website at MiaJHanks.com. Connect with her on TikTok at @npdandme for ongoing support and insights into surviving narcissistic abuse.
