ROAD CLOSURE - WALLACE HILL RD NEAR STARK TRAIL INTERSECTION NEWBURY
2343 Wallace Hill Rd will be shut down in the area of the Stark Trail Intersection until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.