[Last call for the 2024GMBPF on 28 July] Delicacies, branded products, trendy exhibitions and wonderful gifts provided one-stop at the Guangdong and Macao Branded Products Fair

MACAU, July 28 - The “Celebration of 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland ‧ 2024 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair” will come to its final day tomorrow (28 July). The coordinator has prepared exquisite gifts and a string of shows, including China chic activities, and exhibitors have brought for sale branded products for individual and business use. Don’t miss the chance to have fun with your family or explore business opportunities at this one-stop event with delicacies, quality products, trendy exhibitions and wonderful gifts. Over the past three days, the fair has attracted many trade visitors, locals and tourists. They have yielded fruitful results. Exhibitors are content with the sales, and merchants are thrilled with the business opportunities they have explored.

Exhibitors said that the results of participating in the fair exceeded their expectations. Some exhibitors said that they needed to replenish inventory for some products during the event, and some other products had been sold out. Also, some exhibitors have formed partnerships with enterprises through the business matching sessions organised by the coordinator. Exhibitors launching new products and exhibitors from Belt and Road countries and regions selling certified halal food have received numerous inquiries for co-operation. Some local exhibitors designing China chic clothing noted that GMBPF has helped them raised the public’s attention to Macao-designed attire. In general, the fair has achieved ideal results.

Setting up six characteristic exhibition areas in the 12,000-square-metre exhibition space to attract visitors

This year’s event features over 12,000 square metres of exhibition space, the biggest among all editions. It focuses on the “1+4” industries and comprises six exhibition areas: the Guangdong Branded Products Area, the Macao Featured Products Area, the Belt and Road Area, the Hotel Facilities & Services Area, the Smart Devices Area and the China Chic Area. Each exhibition area, with its own uniqueness, is dedicated to attracting all visitors.

From Macao, Guangdong province, other provinces and municipalities in mainland China, and Belt and Road countries and regions, the 453 exhibitors in 501 booths showcase and sell branded products they have selected, ranging from hotel facilities, smart products, China chic products, food, daily necessities to jewellery.

At the same time, the hotel show rooms in the Hotel Facilities & Services Area will allow visitors to immerse themselves in smart hotel facilities. In the China Chic Area, there are displays and interactive games on intangible cultural heritage handicrafts, Chinese traditional clothing, sinology and tea ceremonies, and experiential activities for Chinese spirits and liquor. Places guided by people wearing Chinese traditional clothing have become eye-catching highlights of the event.

In addition, Chinese and Western chefs in the “New Gourmet Tasting Zone 2.0” will cook for visitors using innovative facilities and ways in smart kitchens. Visitors will be able to taste lion head pastries and other types of gourmet food on the spot. Four photo booths with different themes are the go-to places for visitors.

Opening at 10am on 28 July

Tomorrow (28 July) will be the last day of the 2024GMBPF. Tea ceremonies, dance performances, Chinese traditional clothing shows and the promotion of Chinese spirit and liquor will be held. There will also be fabulous gifts for visitors to redeem. The fair is open from 10am to 8pm. Free shuttle buses on the six routes in the Macao Peninsula and Taipa are provided for participants to travel to and from the event venue.

The “2024 Guangdong and Macao Branded Products Fair” is jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region (IPIM) and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province. For more information about the fair, please visit the official website at www.guangdongmacaofair.com, call (853) 8798 9636, or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.