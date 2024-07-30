Rod Burns Shares the Importance of Building Relationships Through His Book
Rod Burns Shares the Importance of Building Relationships Through His Book “The Adventures Of Tommy And Tina” SeriesNEW BERGEN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rod Burns Shares the Importance of Building Relationships Through His Book “The Adventures Of Tommy And Tina” Series
Join Tommy and Tina in an extraordinary ocean adventure of finding treasures and meeting new friends.
“The Adventures Of Tommy And Tina Dreaming Of Becoming A Loggerhead Sea Turtle And Swimming Down The Treasure Coast” is one in a series of Adventures of Tommy and Tina authored by Rod Burns. This book shares the exciting story of two childhood friends, Tommy and Tina, and their dream of becoming loggerhead sea turtles that goes on an exciting adventure filled with heartwarming lessons about improving and building genuine relationships with others. The story begins when Tommy and Tina dream about turning into loggerhead sea turtles who are on a mission to look for gold and jewelry that was lost over 300 years ago in a shipwreck of a fleet of Spanish ships.
With colorful illustrations on every page, the book magically brings the readers into a whole new world of sea adventures enticing them also to use their wide imagination and creativity as they follow the adventure of two enthusiastic children. The story then gets exciting when loggerhead turtles, Tommy and Tina, meet new Ocean friends along the way while swimming down the Treasure Coast of Florida. They have created a strong bond with their newfound buddies and shared exciting moments as they finally find the treasure they were looking for. This heartwarming scene is where the author emphasizes the importance of having harmonious relationships with people around you, teaching young readers a valuable lesson that it’s always fun to meet new people and showing how to establish a good relationship with other people and their loved ones through these adorable characters.
This fun and educational book is not only for young readers, but also a kind of book that all ages can enjoy. Want to tag along in this fun adventure of discovering treasures and friendships? Order a copy of “The Adventures of Tommy and Tina” by Rod Burns on Amazon today!
Quote/Review
“Great book with a cute story. We loved it.” – Amazon Customer
Author Bio
Rod Burns is a resident of Treasure Coast and an author of educational and fun stories for all ages.
Katie Sanz
Ingenious Media, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram