New Book ‘Awaken Your Good Vibe Gangsta’ Launches to Inspire Personal Growth and Empowerment

“Awaken Your Good Vibe Gangsta” by The Flores Brothers offers a unique blend of inspiration, practical advice, and humor for personal empowerment and growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Awaken Your Good Vibe Gangsta,” a newly launched non-fiction book, provides readers with profound insights into self-discovery and empowerment. This book aims to captivate audiences with its unique approach to personal development, social impact, and visionary leadership.

Rooted in the historic commencement speech delivered and documented by the authors at their alma mater, “Awaken Your Good Vibe Gangsta” stands out in its genre with a distinctive blend of inspiration, practical advice, and a dash of humor. Drawing from 15 years of global entrepreneurial experiences, the book provides readers with authentic and actionable insights. It is designed to awaken the powerful force within each reader, encouraging personal growth and positive change.

Authored by The Flores Brothers, recognized by the U.S. Department of State, The Wall Street Journal, and The Rockefeller Foundation, the book includes seven transformative chapters:
1. Maintain Youthful Energy
2. Pursue Passions
3. Accept Failure
4. Afford To Care
5. Leave Unique Fingerprints
6. Make Splendid Mistakes
7. Enjoy The Ride

Each chapter blends motivational narratives with practical steps and real-world case studies from various contributors, making the book both an engaging and insightful read.

To celebrate the book launch, The Flores Brothers will host an appreciation event at the prestigious Hannah Landa Memorial Library on August 3, 2024, at 3:00 PM CT. Attendees with pre-ordered copies will have the opportunity to get their books signed by the authors. The event is supported by an Official Congratulations certificate signed by Mayor Ron Nirenberg and members of the City Council of San Antonio.

Subscribers to the GVG newsletter have received special pre-launch perks, including a complimentary e-book synopsis and a 3-minute audio preview. This initiative has fostered a community of engaged readers providing constructive feedback.

In addition to enhancing personal and professional lives, the authors have committed to donating 10% of net sales from the book to the Goal Impact Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth through education and sports programs.

“Awaken Your Good Vibe Gangsta” is available in paperback and audio formats, with the digital format exclusively on Amazon and Kindle Unlimited for the first 90 days post-launch, ensuring accessibility for a wide audience.

About Good Vibe Gangsta (GVG)
GVG is a digitally native lifestyle brand dedicated to spreading positivity and inspiration through various initiatives, including the publication of transformative literature. The authors bring a wealth of experience and passion to their work, aiming to make a significant impact on the lives of their readers.

About Staten House
Staten House, based in New York, was chosen by GVG as the book’s publisher of choice due to the offering of unparalleled publishing autonomy via ISBNdirect. They empower authors by dismantling traditional publishing barriers and allowing them to manage their journey and select services that fit their unique needs and vision.

GVG Support Team
+1 210-935-7886
support@goodvibegangsta.com
Joey Flores

