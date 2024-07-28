Rising Star Prissssy Unleashes New Single 'Foreign Car' and Announces Empowering Follow-Up Tracks
“Upcoming Releases "Dirty Laundry" and "Healing" Dive Deep into Themes of Self-Love and Overcoming Heartbreak”
I can look at a distressed property and see past its flaws; I only see its potential. I’m a visionary, Prissssy said in a previous interview, highlighting her forward-thinking approach.”ELLENWOOD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging artist Prissssy, known for her powerful voice and poignant lyrics, is making waves in the music industry with the release of her latest single, "Foreign Car." Is on You-Tube and Spotify, this track is a testament to her unique blend of creativity and authenticity.
— Prissssy
But Prissssy is just getting started. This month, she is set to release two more tracks that delve even deeper into her personal experiences and advocacy through music.
"Dirty Laundry" is an empowering anthem for women, celebrating self-love and financial independence. Prissssy describes it as "very prissy," a song that encourages women to embrace their worth and power unapologetically.
"Healing" is a heartfelt reflection on Prissssy's own journey through heartbreak and betrayal. It explores the pain inflicted by narcissistic and unfaithful exes, disloyal friends, and toxic relationships with family members. This deeply personal track aims to resonate with listeners who have faced similar struggles, offering a sense of solace and solidarity.
As an artist, Prissssy, born Christina Bryan, is more than just a musician. Managed by Roland Dixon of Now Rule Entertainment, she has carved a multifaceted career that spans from real estate development to philanthropy. Raised in New York City by Jamaican parents, she learned the importance of independence and hard work from her single mother. At just 16, she began modeling and acting, and by 17, she had founded her own entertainment company in Queens, NY.
Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to launch a graphic design and print shop in Newark, NJ, and later, to immerse herself in real estate development. Prissssy has revitalized distressed neighborhoods, transforming rundown foreclosures into beautiful homes as a licensed realtor and interior designer.
Prissssy's philanthropic efforts are equally impressive. Through her nonprofit foundation, she is dedicated to providing safe housing for abandoned children, addressing the urgent need for nurturing and care in the foster system. "In Atlanta, children await foster care in hotels, which is unacceptable. Every child deserves nurture and care, and I am determined to make that change," she passionately stated.
Music remains a vital part of Prissssy's life, serving as a medium to express her creativity and to heal those who have faced similar trials and tribulations. As a single mother to a 7-yearold son, her commitment to her faith, spirituality, and her family's well-being is unwavering.
Stay tuned for the release of "Dirty Laundry" and "Healing" this month. Follow Prissssy on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok for the latest updates on her music and endeavors.
For more information or to schedule an interview with Prissssy, by contact the manager of Now Rule Entertainment at nowrulero@gmail.com or +1 (404) 667-3580
About Prissssy:
Christina Bryan, known professionally as Prissssy, is an Atlanta-based artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. With roots in New York City and a background in entertainment, graphic design, and real estate, Prissssy has dedicated her life to empowering women, revitalizing communities, and supporting abandoned children through her nonprofit foundation. Her music is a powerful tool for self-expression and healing, reflecting her personal journey and passion for making a difference.
Contact:
Now Rule Entertainment
Email: nowrulero@gmail.com
Phone: +1 (404) 667-3580
Christina Bryan
3D & Company
+1 6024928240
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok