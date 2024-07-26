MAL AND JAAS OF CHINA SIGNS LANDMARK MOU

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences (JAAS) of China at the Chinese Embassy office in Honiara on July 22, 2024.

Deputy Secretary Technical, Mr. Michael Ho’ota, signed on behalf of MAL while the Vice President for JAAS signed on their behalf.

The signing was witnessed by the Minister for MAL, Hon. Franklyn Derek Wasi, and the Vice Governor for Jiangsu province.

It is a history for the ministry as the MOU will foster close collaboration between MAL and one of Chinese longest serving research institute in the field of agriculture research.

JAAS is the first agriculture research institute established by the Chinese government and is based in Jiangsu province with many research extension centers that MAL will technically benefit from.

JAAS is also the host of the China – Pacific Island Countries Agriculture Cooperation and Demonstration Centre, an initiative set up by the national government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to assist island countries in the region to develop their agriculture aspirations.

MAL Minister Hon. Franklyn Derek Wasi received a certificate from Jiangsu Province Vice Governor Feng Wei symbolizing the handing over of the consignment of tools and machineries donated by the Jiangsu Province of China.

Areas of collaboration contained in the MOU include the development of fully-fledged farm mechanized commercial rice farming in Solomon Islands and the co-hosting of a regional agriculture workshop at the China-Pacific Island Agriculture Cooperation and Demonstration Center in Jiangsu.

MAL is currently liaising with potential partners to establish demonstration plots for commercial rice farming and other areas of research in agriculture.

The MOU is not restricted to rice farming alone but also other important crops and vegetables of significance to Solomon Islands. These include maize farming for livestock feed, fruit trees for export to China, and nut trees.

Under the MOU a consignment of tools and machineries donated by the Jiangsu province of China has already arrived in the country.

The donated items include greenhouse construction materials, monitoring equipment, irrigation pumps, a tractor, a rice transplanter, a rice harvester, a rice husking machine, a sprayer, rotary tillers, mowers, computers, and high-yielding seeds of rice, sweet melon, sweet potatoes, and vegetables.

MAL Team with the visiting JAAS research experts during a visit to the Dodo Creek JQY farm area.

MAL PS discussing with Prof Zhao Han – Director of the Institute of Germplasm Resources and Biotechnology at Balasuna River bank, a potential water source for rice farming irrigation.

– MAL Press