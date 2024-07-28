Tesla Light Show Set to Dazzle at Domain NORTHSIDE in Austin
Join Tesla enthusiasts for an electrifying evening of synchronized lights and community fun on August 8, 2024.
Join us as we merge innovation and community in one electrifying event at Domain NORTHSIDE.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tesla Owners Club of Austin, in collaboration with Domain NORTHSIDE, is excited to announce a mesmerizing light show that will illuminate the skies of Central Texas. Scheduled for August 8, 2024, this unique event promises an evening filled with innovative entertainment and community spirit.
— Matt Holm, President, Tesla Owners Club of Austin
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time: Arrive by 6 PM; the Light show begins at 7:30 PM
Location: 11909 Domain Dr., Austin, TX 78758 (Roof of the Domain NORTHSIDE Green Garage)
Over 80 Tesla vehicles will participate in a synchronized light spectacle, designed to showcase the cutting-edge capabilities of Tesla technology while providing a stunning visual experience for attendees. This event is not only a celebration of Tesla’s innovation but also an opportunity for community gathering and engagement.
Highlights Include:
- Exclusive Swag Bags: The first 50 Teslas arriving will receive a Northside swag bag filled with exclusive gifts from the mall and its stores.
- Community Gathering: Post-light show, attendees are invited to Culinary Dropout for food, drinks, and great company.
Matt Holm, President of the Tesla Owners Club of Austin, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to bring the community together for an evening that celebrates innovation and camaraderie. Seeing the Teslas light up the night will be a sight to behold.”
Alison Goodman, senior marketing director for Northwood Retail, also shared her excitement about the collaboration: “Hosting a Tesla Light Show has been a dream for us at Domain NORTHSIDE. We’re eager to provide a platform where both Tesla owners and fans can enjoy something truly spectacular.”
Domain NORTHSIDE, a premier destination for shopping and dining, offers the perfect setting for this event, allowing participants and spectators alike to explore high-end retail and dining options.
About Tesla Owners Club of Austin:
The Tesla Owners Club of Austin is a community dedicated to promoting sustainable energy solutions and fostering connections among Tesla enthusiasts. The club organizes regular meetups and activities, aiming to build a supportive network in the Austin area.
About Domain NORTHSIDE:
Located in Austin, TX, Domain NORTHSIDE is the ultimate location for shopping, dining, and entertainment. With a diverse mix of upscale stores and gourmet eateries, the area is a favorite among locals and visitors looking for premium experiences.
Do not miss this electrifying event that promises to be a highlight of the summer. Whether you are a Tesla owner or an admirer of innovative technology, this evening will offer something for everyone.
RSVP now to secure your spot and be part of making history at the biggest light show in Central Texas!
For more information and to RSVP, please visit https://posh.vip/e/tesla-light-show
Come join us for a night of electrifying entertainment and unforgettable memories at Domain NORTHSIDE!
John Cronin
Tesla Owners Club of Austin
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram