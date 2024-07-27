AI and Career Readiness in Africa: A Global Perspective
EINPresswire.com/ -- At the recent CBAIC Conference, Dr. Daryl D. Green and Dr. George Taylor III captivated the audience with their visionary presentation titled, "Embracing the Future: Integrating AI and Automation in Africa's Experiential Learning to Enhance Career Readiness." Their session not only delved into the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) for educational strategies in Sub-Saharan Africa but also inspired hope for a future where AI enhances career readiness in Africa.
Dr. Green, the esteemed Business School Dean at Langston University, shared his extensive experience spanning over 27 years in contract and project management. Dr. Green has developed over 75 intellectual properties as an award-winning speaker and author. His commitment to education shines through, as evidenced by his students' achievements. His MBA students have contributed over 2,000 consulting hours to top organizations, and undergraduate students have published over 100 articles under his guidance. Dr. Green emphasized integrating AI into educational practices to prepare students for the rapidly evolving job market.
Dr. George Taylor III is Dean of Business and Industry at Southwest Central College. Before reporting to Southwest Central College (SCC), Dr Taylor was an Associate Professor at Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU), bringing.
With 24 years of service in the U.S. Navy, Dr. Taylor's experience in human resources and professional development is vast. As the SMSU Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Executive Director, he promotes hands-on development for student entrepreneurs. His accolades include the 2024 Dr. David Pariser NCAA Recipient award and recognition as a 2023 Secretary of State African Descendant Program cohort member. Dr. Taylor discussed the critical need for innovative approaches to prepare students in Sub-Saharan Africa for future careers in a digital world, inspiring hope and confidence in the practical applications of these ideas.
The presentation highlighted the profound impact AI and automation will have on economies and job sectors in Sub-Saharan Africa. Dr. Green and Dr. Taylor discussed how these technologies could turn potential threats into innovation and career development opportunities. They stressed the importance of experiential learning, which incorporates AI into curricula to enhance students' adaptability and critical thinking skills.
Dr. Green remarked, "Integrating AI and automation into experiential learning is not just about adopting new technology but transforming how we teach and learn. Our goal is to prepare the youth in Sub-Saharan Africa to thrive in an AI-driven world, turning potential threats into opportunities for innovation and career development."
Dr. Taylor added, "By embedding AI competencies into educational strategies, we can foster critical thinking and ethical considerations, ensuring that students are well-equipped for the challenges and opportunities ahead."
Dr. Green and Dr. Taylor's global perspective was inspiring. Their innovative approaches provided hope for educators and students alike, demonstrating the need for educational systems to evolve and meet the demands of a digital world.
The presentation underscored the importance of preparing students for a future dominated by AI and automation, turning potential disruptions into opportunities for growth and development.
Dr. Green and Dr. Taylor are available for interviews to discuss their AI and career readiness insights further. They are also open to collaborating with educational institutions and community groups to share their strategies and inspire future leaders.
For Media Inquiries and Interviews with Dean Daryl D. Green:
Contact the University’s Public Relations Office at 405-466-6049 or email Media Relations Specialist Ellie Melero at emerlero@langston.edu.
About Langston University:
Langston University, located in Langston, Oklahoma, is the only historically black college in the state. With a rich heritage of academic excellence, Langston University is dedicated to providing a diverse and inclusive education while fostering innovation, leadership, and community engagement.
About South Central College:
South Central College (SCC) is a public community college with campuses in North Mankato and Faribault, Minnesota. It offers over 50 programs, including certificates, diplomas, and Associate of Applied Science (AAS) and Associate of Science (AS) degrees.
####
Ms. Ellie Melero
####
Ms. Ellie Melero
Langston University
+1 (405) 466-2231
emelero@langston.edu