LPA+ Streamlines Compliance services for London Estate Agents

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an ever-evolving real estate market, the need for precise, efficient, and comprehensive property compliance services has never been more crucial. Today marks the official launch of LPA+ new price list of top-tier compliance and creative solutions for landlords, property managers, and estate agents throughout London.

LPA+ is set to redefine industry standards with a full suite of services designed to simplify and enhance property compliance and marketing. From Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) and Electrical Installation Condition Reports (EICRs) to fire risk assessments and Legionella testing, LPA+ ensures that every property meets all legal requirements efficiently and effectively.

Comprehensive Compliance Services

LPA+ offers an extensive range of compliance services, vital for maintaining safe and legally compliant properties. Key services include:

1. Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs):

- Starting at just £60, LPA+ provides fast and straightforward EPCs for both residential and commercial properties. These certificates are crucial for understanding a property's energy efficiency and are mandatory before marketing.

2. Electrical Installation Condition Reports (EICRs):

- Priced from £149, EICRs ensure the electrical safety of rental properties, covering permanent electrical fixtures and valid for up to five years.

3. Fire Risk Assessments (FRAs):

- Essential for the safety of occupants, FRAs are offered from £185. They provide a detailed snapshot of a property’s fire safety, highlighting necessary corrective actions.

4. Legionella Testing:

- Available from £75, this testing is a legal requirement under several health and safety regulations, ensuring that water systems do not pose a risk of Legionella bacteria.

5. Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP) Assessment

- For new builds, SAP assessments are necessary for energy compliance and building control sign-off, with LPA+ guiding clients through this complex process.

6. Portable Appliance Testing (PAT):

- Starting at £75, PAT testing ensures electrical appliances are safe to use, preventing accidents in both residential and commercial properties.

7. Gas Safety Certificates:

- From £79, these certificates are mandatory for properties with a gas supply, ensuring safety against carbon monoxide poisoning and fire hazards.

8. Lease Plans:

- Accurate and Land Registry compliant lease plans are crucial for property transactions, available from £150.

Competitive Creative Services

In addition to compliance, LPA+ excels in creative marketing solutions that enhance property appeal and expedite transactions:

- Professional Photography: High-quality images to showcase properties at their best.

- Floorplans: Accurate and detailed layouts to help potential buyers and renters visualize the space.

- Virtual Staging: Bringing empty spaces to life and providing immersive viewing experiences.

- Aerial Photos: Capturing properties from unique angles, providing a comprehensive view.

Client Testimonials

LPA+ has already garnered significant praise from industry leaders:

- Savills highlights the excellence in marketing compliance products.

- Chestertons appreciates the prompt delivery of floor plans alongside photographs.

- Winkworth commends the flexibility and reasonable pricing.

These testimonials underscore LPA+’s commitment to delivering unparalleled service, reliability, and efficiency.

Why Choose LPA+?

LPA+ stands out in the competitive London property market for several reasons:

- Expertise: Their team comprises highly qualified professionals dedicated to providing top-notch service.

- Efficiency: They understand the urgency of the real estate market, offering rapid turnaround times.

- Affordability: Competitive pricing ensures that quality services are accessible to all clients.

- Personalised Service: They prioritise client relationships, ensuring a personable and hassle-free experience.

Join the LPA+ Revolution:

LPA+ invites landlords, property managers, and estate agents to experience a new era of property compliance and marketing. With their comprehensive services, expert team, and commitment to excellence, they are set to become the go-to partner for all property-related needs in London.

