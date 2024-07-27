Financial Relief After Foreclosure: How to Recover Surplus Funds

Empowering Homeowners to Reclaim Surplus Funds After Foreclosure Our experienced team works diligently to uncover surplus funds from foreclosures and auctions, recovering thousands for our clients annually. Excess Proceeds Recovery is your ticket to potential financial gain Celebrate Success Stories With Us At National Equity Agency Programs To Help You Stay In Your Home: Keeping You Where You Belong

Surplus funds are the funds generated from the sale of a foreclosed property when the auction price is higher than the total amount owed on the property.

In most cases, surplus funds from a foreclosure sale belong to the homeowner whose property was foreclosed upon, after all debts and costs have been settled.” — Legal Department