NEA's Guide to Surplus Funds Following Foreclosure

We firmly believe that you deserve a fresh start, and we are unwavering in our commitment to making it happen. Surplus Funds Recovery Assistance after Foreclosure Maximizing Your Financial Recovery Our professional post-foreclosure recovery service is here to help homeowners retrieve any surplus funds that are rightfully owed to them following a foreclosure sale. Why Choose Us?

In most cases, surplus funds from a foreclosure sale belong to the homeowner whose property was foreclosed upon, after all debts and costs have been settled.

In most cases, surplus funds from a foreclosure sale belong to the homeowner whose property was foreclosed upon, after all debts and costs have been settled.” — Legal Department