Elephant Insurance Expands Offerings with Coastal Home Insurer Annex
New partnership with Annex allows Elephant to offer insurance for coastal homes in Texas and along the Eastern Seaboard
We strive to put the customers’ needs at the center of everything we do, and Annex provides another way to do that.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elephant Insurance is excited to announce an expansion of its product offerings with a new partnership with Annex, a leading coastal home insurer. This partnership allows Elephant to offer insurance for coastal homes in Texas and along the Eastern Seaboard.
— Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant Insurance
“Elephant focuses on the needs of our customers with a variety of bundling opportunities to match their unique situations,” said Alberto Schiavon, CEO at Elephant Insurance. “We are proud to add a product to provide important insurance protection to homeowners who may struggle to find this coverage with other insurers. We strive to put the customers’ needs at the center of everything we do, and Annex provides another way to do that.”
“American homeowners are increasingly finding themselves with few or no options for insurance coverage,” said Charlie Sido, Co-Founder of Annex. “Our team and our software-driven underwriting partners offer residential insurance solutions to meet a growing consumer need and close critical protection gaps. Our partnership with Elephant helps us connect more with consumers at this inflection point in our industry.”
About Elephant Insurance
Elephant Insurance is an auto insurance company that provides consumers with the tools and advice they need to buy and use auto insurance. Elephant is known for its customer focus, innovative pricing, and inclusive work culture.
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Elephant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Admiral Group, plc., a FTSE 100 company and one of the U.K.’s leading insurers with a presence in eight countries and millions of customers worldwide. Elephant is rated in the excellent range on Trustpilot and is certified as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more, visit www.elephant.com.
About Annex
Annex is a leading provider of homeowners and residential flood insurance for properties with significant natural catastrophe exposure. Through its partnership with forward-thinking agencies and highly-rated insurance carriers, Annex focuses on closing critical coverage gaps in coastal areas from Texas up the Eastern Seaboard. With a technology-driven approach, Annex leverages innovative solutions to deliver an exceptional customer experience. For media inquiries, please contact hello@annexrisk.com.
Susan Buck
Elephant Insurance
+1 877-218-7865
email us here