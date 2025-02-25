Elephant Insurance Renews Annual Support for Richmond Flying Squirrels and Richmond Kickers

Elephant Insurance announces renewal of annual sponsorships with Richmond-based Minor League Baseball and professional soccer sports teams.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, Richmond Kickers and Richmond Ivy represent the competitive spirit and teamwork we value at Elephant.” — Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant Insurance

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elephant Insurance is proud to announce the renewal of annual sponsorships with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, a Minor League Baseball team, and the Richmond Kickers, a professional soccer club. Elephant has been a corporate sponsor of the Squirrels and the Kickers for over 10 years.A large field banner sporting Elephant signage will be prominently displayed at The Diamond, where the Squirrels play, and at City Stadium, where the Kickers and the Richmond Ivy, the women’s soccer team, compete. In addition, Elephant is sponsoring a sweepstakes from March 1-June 30, giving away four tickets to the Opening Day events for the Squirrels at the new CarMax Park in 2026. Entrants need to complete a car insurance quote at elephant.com/squirrels to be entered to win. No purchase is necessary. The winner will be announced at the July 3 home game at the Diamond. Elephant will kick off the sweepstake at Nutzy’s Block Party on March 1, 2025, with fun and games and giveaways."We're thrilled to continue our relationship with these talented Richmond-based sports teams,” said Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant Insurance. “The Richmond Flying Squirrels, Richmond Kickers and Richmond Ivy represent the competitive spirit and teamwork we value at Elephant. Our employees enjoy attending the games with their friends and families, and they are already looking forward to cheering for these amazing athletes during the 2025 season.”Ben Rothrock, Chief Operating Officer with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, thanked Elephant Insurance for continuing the corporation’s longtime financial support. “Elephant’s partnership over the years has been instrumental in bringing exciting baseball experiences to our loyal fans and to the entire community,” he said. “We look forward to another great year together at The Diamond.”Camp Peery, President and Chief Operating Officer for the Richmond Kickers, also expressed appreciation for Elephant’s longtime investment and collaboration. “We’re excited to continue building on our successful partnership, which reflects our shared values of excellence and community engagement,” he said. “Elephant is helping to create lifelong memories for families across the region.”For more information about Elephant Insurance and its offerings, please visit https://www.elephant.com/ About Elephant InsuranceElephant Insurance is an auto insurance company that provides consumers with the tools and advice they need to buy and use auto insurance. Elephant is known for its customer focus, innovative pricing, and inclusive work culture.Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Elephant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Admiral Group, plc., a FTSE 100 company and one of the U.K.’s leading insurers with a presence in eight countries and millions of customers worldwide. Elephant is listed by Forbes as one of America’s Best Insurance Companies 2023 and certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more, visit https://www.elephant.com/

