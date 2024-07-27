US Tamils Commemorate the Horrible Days of Black July: Tamils for Biden
In July 1983, chaos erupted as mobs attacked Tamil homes and businesses, leaving behind a trail of destruction and heartache for the community.
On this important anniversary of Black July, Tamils remember the suffering that was endured. Let’s unite for justice, accountability, and the right to self-determination as we honor those affected.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Eelam Tamils observe the anniversary of Black July, the Tamils in the United States come together to remember and reflect on a tragic time in Tamils' history. Black July 1983 brought immense pain and devastation to the Tamil people, with countless lives lost, homes destroyed, and families separated.
From July 24 to July 29, 1983, the Tamils in Sri Lanka endured a state-sponsored pogrom that left scars which continue to affect generations. The Black July violence, led to widespread atrocities against innocent Tamils. In those dreadful days, our community faced:
Mobs looted, torched, and demolished Tamil homes, businesses, and properties, causing extensive damage and devastation.
Hundreds to thousands of Tamils were brutally killed, with many others injured in senseless acts of violence.
Thousands of Tamils were forced to flee their homes, seeking refuge in temporary camps or leaving the country in search of safety.
There were credible allegations of government and military involvement in the violence, with reports indicating that security forces failed to protect Tamil citizens and, in some instances, participated in the attacks.
Black July is more than a historical event; it is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice, equality, and human rights for Tamils in Sri Lanka. The scars of these atrocities have not healed, and the Tamil diaspora continues to advocate for accountability, Justice and self determination.
