Medical Second Opinion Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2030: Best Doctors, Mayo Clinic, Teladoc Health
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Medical Second Opinion Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document on Medical Second Opinion Market Insights, to 2030. The growth of the Medical Second Opinion market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Best Doctors (United States), Johns Hopkins Medicine (United States), Cleveland Clinic (United States), Mayo Clinic (United States), Bumrungrad International Hospital (Thailand), Medis Second Opinion (Germany), Mount Sinai Health System (United States), Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals Specialist Care (United Kingdom), SecondOpinions.com (United States), The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust (United Kingdom), Quirónsalud (Spain), Medicover (Sweden), Opasquia Times (Canada), Saint Luke's Health System (United States), Teladoc Health (United States).
Definition:
A medical second opinion is the process of seeking an additional evaluation or confirmation of a medical diagnosis or treatment plan from a different healthcare provider. This can help ensure that a patient's diagnosis is accurate and that the proposed treatment is the most appropriate.
Market Drivers:
• Patient empowerment and informed decision-making
• Verification of initial diagnosis or treatment plan
Market Opportunities:
• Expansion of telemedicine and digital health technology
• Remote access to medical opinions
• Growth in personalized and precision medicine
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Medical Second Opinion Market: Physicians, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Health Insurance Companies, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Medical Second Opinion Market: Patients, Healthcare providers, Employers and insurance providers
