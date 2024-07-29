Experience Indian culture through authentic Madhya Pradesh Tourism homestays
Responsible Tourism creates a new benchmark in Indian TourismBHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madhya Pradesh is one of the first mover Indian States to create a ‘Responsible Tourism Mission’ with community empowerment and development at its center. Responsible Tourism centres around homestays which are actively supported by the Government. Staying with a family and experiencing rural tourism first-hand is a unique bespoke experience. Experiencing Madhya Pradesh’s warm hospitality first-hand and living the experience of the ethos ‘Guest is God’ with local authentic rural cuisine and entertainment. To date, 130 rural homestays have been constructed in 41 villages attracting thousands of tourists eager to experience rural life.
Tribal communities in the State are also encouraged to turn their houses into homestays and become entrepreneurs to generate additional sources of income while providing tourists with unique bespoke experiences, especially international tourists. Families in these villages in collaboration with MPTB are improving facilities and adding recreational activities like pottery making, bullock cart rides, village tours, fam tours, and local dances and shows. Madla, a small forest hamlet next to Panna Tiger Reserve was selected among the best tourism villages in the world by UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organization) in 2023.
In addition, Madhya Pradesh Tourism has introduced a responsible souvenir project with fully functional Art & Craft Centres at Madla and Dhamma. This project is being established in and around the villages selected for Rural Tourism so that the activities of these villages support one another. The objectives of the Responsible Tourism Project include-
● Development and promotion of local handicrafts and handloom
● Destination promotion through souvenir development
● Fair price through market linkages
● Enhancing the income of artisans
● Diversification of projects through skill training of artisans
Madhya Pradesh’s deep efforts in Responsible Tourism, empowered by community development have created a new benchmark and paradigm in Indian Tourism. Community-driven and community-led Rural and Tribal Tourism has opened up the doors for quality homestays. Tourists today are very sustainability conscious and feel happy if their travel dollar contributes towards community development. Another global emerging trend of voluntary tourism where tourists travel to a destination, sightsee and then do voluntary work is testimony of social responsibility consciousness.
Sanjay V Shetye
Vinsan Graphics
+91 98238 77416
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Empowering Communities | Responsible Tourism | Homestays in Madhya Pradesh