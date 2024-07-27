Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Expected to Hit $2.6 Billion by 2031, Growing at 13.5% CAGR From 2021 to 2031

Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market, 2031

Body care was the major segment of the market in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The women segment dominated in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market," The dead sea mud cosmetics market size was valued at $723.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Globally, consciousness regarding enhancement of the overall personality has increased significantly among individuals. Increase in disposable income has enabled individuals to spend more on dead sea mud cosmetics products than they had in the past. Therefore, personal care products have witnessed significant Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Opportunity globally. Even now, owing to the lack of awareness regarding health risks associated with synthetic/chemical-based cosmetics products, the demand for cosmetics products was limited. Most consumers are inclined toward dead sea mud cosmetics to reduce the health risk associated with synthetic personal care. Thus, it does not show any adverse impact on the human body. Dead sea mud cosmetics products are perceived to be safer than chemical skincare products.

Ease of access to brands along with cheap and fast delivery of products have become increasingly important in the dead sea mud cosmetics market. Furthermore, four out of five beauty shoppers now use digital platforms prior to or during their shopping journey. In the cosmetic industry, convenience is given more importance and players are now embracing aspects such as intuitive website layout, easy‑to‑navigate stores, ease of trialing the product, and giving the right recommendation & advices quickly, thereby allowing faster and simplified decision-making.

Based in on the Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Analysis, the market is segmented into product type, gender, sales channel and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into facial care, body care, hair care, and others. On the basis of gender, the market is segmented into men and women. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline.

Based on the product type, body care segment held the major share in the market. In the current decade, both men and women use dead sea mud cosmetics goods regularly to enhance their appearance. The dead sea mud cosmetics industry has grown significantly over the years as customers have become more conscious of the natural ingredients used in the products that prevent their skin from harm.

Based on the gender, women segment held the major share in the market in 2021. Improvement in standard of living and fashion consciousness among female consumers has boosted the demand for dead sea mud cosmetics products. Furthermore, owing to surge in awareness regarding health and wellness among female consumers, the demand for dead sea mud cosmetics products is anticipated to increase at a substantial rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA)..

North America accounted for the largest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. However, LAMEA is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

> This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the dead sea mud cosmetics market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing dead sea mud cosmetics market opportunities.

> The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

> Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

> In-depth analysis of the dead sea mud cosmetics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

> Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Industry.

> Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

> The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global dead sea mud cosmetics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

