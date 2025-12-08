Toys Market to Reach USD 103.8 Billion By 2027, Top Impacting Factors

the toys market size was $92.2 billion in 2019, and is projected reach $103.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Toys Market - By region, Asia- is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the toys market size was $92.2 billion in 2019, and is projected reach $103.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2027.The increase in number of games bars, cafes and family entertainment centers worldwide is boosting the demand for toys and games. These family entertainment centers, game bars and cafes are witnessing a high traction and had gained remarkable popularity across the world in the course of recent years. The quick expansion of game cafes is encouraging children as well as adults to learn new games along with connecting each other for meaningful social interactions. In the U.S. over 5,000 board games cafes were inaugurated in the year 2016. Furthermore, there are over 700 game cafes in China and in 2017, in addition about 60 game cafes were opened in Beijing alone. The increase in number of these cafes and entertainment centers that cater to both kids and adults help generate high revenues for the players operating in the global toys market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08309 Engaged players in the toys industry are striving to make more environmentally conscious decision about their product portfolios, especially in terms of toys packaging. The players are focusing on minimalistic usage of plastic along with ensuring packaging is part of the toy. Plethora of initiatives have been launched in past few years ranging from adopting recycled packaging materials and minimal packaging to adopting bio-based plastics instead of their petroleum counterpart. For instance, MGA Entertainment has introduced new biodegradable ball as a new product offering in its L.O.L Surprise! Doll line. Furthermore it also introduced a new product line from Little Tikes using blend of recycled resins as raw material. Another company, Safari Ltd. is offering BioBuddi line of toy blocks, much like Mega Bloks and Lego, which uses sugarcane in the production and manufacturing of toys. Such practices adopted by the players paves the way for more sustainable and environmentally friendly products in the future.The toys market is segmented into product type, age group, sales channel and region. By product type, the global market is classified into action figures, building sets, dolls, games/puzzles, sports & outdoor toys, plush and others. By age group, it is studied across upto 5 years, 5 to 10 years, and above 10 years. By sales channel, the market is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, departmental stores, online channels and others. By region, the toys market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 - 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/217d9432d4aef94564150684beb15124 Key Findings Of The StudyBy region, Asia- is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.By product type, the sports and outdoor toys segment led in terms of toys market share, in 2019; however action figure segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years.By age group, the 5 to 10 Years segment accounted for about two-fifth share of the toys market in 2019; however, the children toys market segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.By sales channel, the online channels segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the toys market forecast period.Some of the key players profiled in the toys market analysis includes Atlas Games, Clementoni S.p.A., Goliath Games, Hasbro, Inc., The LEGO Group, Mattel, Inc., Ravensburger AG, Tomy Company, Ltd, Vtech Holdings, and Thames & Kosmos.𝐃𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08309 Reasons to Buy this Toys Market Report:> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.+> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Waterless Cosmetic Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/waterless-cosmetic-market-A16860 Bamboo Toothbrush Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bamboo-toothbrush-market-A11176

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.