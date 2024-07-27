Cardless ATM Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story: Diebold Nixdorf, Hitachi, Euronet
Cardless ATM Market
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cardless ATM Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% to forecast Period
The latest survey on Cardless ATM Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Cardless ATM to better demonstrate competitive environment. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end-use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecasted till 2030. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and profiled in the study are Diebold Nixdorf (United States), NCR Corporation (United States), Hyosung TNS (South Korea), GRG Banking Equipment (China), Hitachi (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), Euronet (United States), Fiserv (United States), Cardtronics (United Kingdom), Chase Bank (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cardless ATM Market size is estimated to be around USD Million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to reach USD Million by 2030.
Cardless ATM Market Overview
A cardless ATM is an automated teller machine that allows customers to perform banking transactions without the need for a physical debit or credit card. Instead, users can access their accounts and conduct transactions through alternative methods such as mobile banking apps, QR codes, near-field communication (NFC), or one-time passcodes sent to their mobile devices. This technology enhances convenience, reduces the risk of card skimming and fraud, and allows for a more seamless and secure banking experience.
Market Trends
Linking of biometrics, for greater security and convenience is an emerging trend in the cardless ATM market. Blockchain technology is under development to ensure that transactions are transparent to avoid fraudulent activities. Near-field communication helps in seamless interactions between smartphones and ATMs. Artificial intelligence (AI) finds its application in predictive maintenance and a personalized banking experience. The implementation of cloud-based solutions also enhances data management and operational efficiency, which portrays the shift in the market towards more advanced, secure, and user-friendly technologies for banking.
Market Drivers
Growing use of smartphones and mobile banking applications, along with concern about fraud related to cards, acts as a driver for the cardless ATMs market. Smartphone sales to end users were 1.39 Bn in 2022 globally. Security features such as biometric verification and one-time codes provide consumers with safer transaction methods. The increasing concentration on customer experience improvement and lowering operational costs also spur market growth. Additionally, it allows for easy access to funds without the need of a physical card, which tends to appeal to the tech-savvy user.
Market Opportunities:
Expansion into emerging markets with low banking penetration presents significant opportunities for cardless ATMs, providing secure and accessible financial services. Collaboration between fintech and banks can enhance service offerings and reach. The rise of contactless payment solutions opens avenues for broader financial ecosystems. Development of user-friendly interfaces tailored for elderly and less tech-savvy populations can drive adoption. Additionally, leveraging data analytics for personalized financial products and services can create new revenue streams and deepen customer engagement within the cardless ATM market.
Cardless ATM Market Segmentation
Market Analysis by Applications: Cash Withdrawal, Fund Transfer, Bill Payments, Balance Inquiry, Mini Statement, Others
HTF MI provides customized studies specific to regional and country-level reports for the following areas.
• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa.
• Europe: the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, etc.
