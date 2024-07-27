PHILIPPINES, July 27 - Press Release

July 26, 2024 Villar calls on youth to be partners in poverty alleviation. - Award top youth social enterprises Sen. Cynthia Villar encourages the youth to engage in social enterprises to help reduce poverty in their communities. Since the Villar Foundation, which she leads, believes in poverty reduction and youth empowerment, it gives the youth an opportunity to make decisions in their community to assist them in improving their living conditions and the lives of the lives of the people around them. To motivate them to take action and participate in efforts to minimize poverty, she launched in 2017 the Villar Foundation Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge, a friendly competition among Filipino youth through social enterprises that was designed to help reduce poverty in communities and the country in general. In her address during the 7th Villar Foundation Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge awarding ceremonies held at the Villar Sipag Complex in Las Piñas City, the senator cited that poverty, which has many faces affecting a person, family, community, and country, is a big challenge for most Filipinos. "Poverty is oftentimes a hindrance, or it sets limitations to acquiring education, taking care of one's health, having enough food on the table, or finding a job," also said Villar, a known advocate of social enterprises. Due to this, he called on the youth to be active partners in pushing for various programs to combat poverty. This year, more than eighty (80) entries joined the challenge, twenty (20) were shortlisted, and eight emerged as winners and received a cash prize of P150,000 and a trophy. Four (4) Most Promising Youth Groups also received a cash prize of P100,000 and a trophy. Likewise, special recognition was given to three (3) youth organizations , which received P75,000 and a certificate from Villar. Here are the winners: Most Outstanding Youth Organizations: 1. BUILDING YOUTH EMPOWERMENT Tondo, Manila 2. 4-H CLUB FEDERATION OF SAN FERNANDO CITY LA UNION, San Fernando City, La Union 3. WE VOLUNTEER PH, Solana, Cagayan 4. AVES CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANIZATION INC., Imus City, Cavite 5. PAUNLARIN ANG KABATAAN SA PAGSASAKA FARMERS ASSOCIATION, Santa Cruz , Occidental Mindoro 6. DANAHAW INTEGRATED SCHOOL - SECONDARY 4H CLUB, Clarin, Bohol 7. DEVELOPING THE YOUTH WITH ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE ADVOCACIES TO BUILD AND EMPOWER LIVES (DYESABEL) PHILIPPINES, INC. Davao City 8. YNUT: GIFT FROM NUT,Carmen, North Cotabato Most promising youth oragnizations: 1. SAGIP KABATAAN YOUTH ORGANIZATION, Kalinga, CAR 2. TAGALAG YOUTH ORGANIZATION. Bgy. Tagalag, Valenzuela City 3. EMPOWERED GOLDEN GAYS OF TUMAUINI Tumauini, Isabela 4. PROJECT BARAKO Ibaan, Batangas Special recognition: 1. Fusion F.A.M, Brgys. Talon 5 and Almanza 2, Las Piñas City 2. Bernabe Youth Entrepreneur,Brgy. Pulanglupa 1 in Las Piñas City 3. PILAR Youth Dance Company,Brgy. Pilar,Las Piñas City The senator congratulated all the winners and told the youth that they do more than what they think. Villar nanawagan sa mga kabataan na maging katuwang sa pagsugpo sa kahirapan- pinarangalan mga outstanding youth social enterprises Hinihikayat ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang mga kabataan na makisali sa mga social enterprise upang makatulong na mabawasan ang kahirapan sa kanilang mga komunidad. Dahil ang Villar Foundation, na kanyang pinamumunuan, ay naniniwala sa poverty reduction at youth empowerment, binibigyan nito ng pagkakataon ang mga kabataan na gumawa ng mga desisyon sa kanilang komunidad upang tulungan sila sa pagpapabuti ng kanilang kalagayan sa pamumuhay at sa buhay ng mga tao sa kanilang kumunidad. Para hikayatin silang kumilos at lumahok sa mga pagsisikap na mabawasan ang kahirapan, inilunsad niya noong 2017 ang Villar Foundation Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge, isang kompetisyon para sa mga kabataang Pilipino na sa pamamagitan ng social enterprise ay nakakatulong upang mabawasan ang kahirapan sa mga komunidad at sa bansa. Sa kanyang talumpati sa 7th Villar Foundation Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge awarding ceremonies na ginanap sa Villar Sipag Complex sa Las Piñas City,nitong Juky 25, binanggit ng senador na isang malaking hamon ang kahirapan, maraming bagay ang nakakaapekto sa isang tao, pamilya, komunidad, at bansa para sa karamihan ng mga Pilipino. "Poverty is oftentimes a hindrance, or it sets limitations to acquiring education, taking care of one's health, having enough food on the table, or finding a job," sabi din ni Villar, na kilalang advocate ng social enterprises. Dahil dito, na nawagan ang senadora sa mga kabataan na maging aktibong katuwang sa pagsusulong ng iba't ibang programa para labanan ang kahirapan. Sa taong ito, mayroong mahigit na walumpung entries na sumali. Dalawampu (20) ang na-shortlist, at walo ang nagwagi at nakatanggap ng cash prize na P150,000 at trophy. Apat (4) na Most Promising Youth Groups ang nakatanggap din ng cash prize na P100,000 at ttrophy, at binigyan naman ng special recognition ang tatlong (3) youth organizations na nakatanggap ng P75,000 at certificate mula sa mga Villar. Narito ang mga nanalo: Most Outstanding Youth Organization: 1. BUILDING YOUTH EMPOWERMENT Tondo, Manila 2. 4-H CLUB FEDERATION OF SAN FERNANDO CITY LA UNION, San Fernando City, La Union 3. WE VOLUNTEER PH, Solana, Cagayan 4. AVES CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANIZATION INC., Imus City, Cavite 5. PAUNLARIN ANG KABATAAN SA PAGSASAKA FARMERS ASSOCIATION, Santa Cruz , Occidental Mindoro 6. DANAHAW INTEGRATED SCHOOL - SECONDARY 4H CLUB, Clarin, Bohol 7. DEVELOPING THE YOUTH WITH ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE ADVOCACIES TO BUILD AND EMPOWER LIVES (DYESABEL) PHILIPPINES, INC. Davao City 8. YNUT: GIFT FROM NUT, Poblacion, Carmen, North Cotabato Most promising youth group: 1. SAGIP KABATAAN YOUTH ORGANIZATION Rizal, Kalinga, CAR 2. TAGALAG YOUTH ORGANIZATION. Bgy. Tagalag, Valenzuela City 3. EMPOWERED GOLDEN GAYS OF TUMAUINI Tumauini, Isabela 4. PROJECT BARAKO Ibaan, Batangas Special recognition awardees: 1. Fusion F.A.M from Brgys Talon 5 and Almanza Dos,Las Piñas City 2. Bernabe Youth Entrepreneur, Brgy.Pulanglupa 1 in Las Piñas City 3. PILAR Youth Dance Company,Brgy. Pilar,Las Piñas City Binati din ng senador ang lahat ng nanalo at sinabi sa mga kabataan na marami pa silang magagawa.