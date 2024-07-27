Film Poster Le Mans, Racing Beyond Limits

LE MANS , FRANCE , July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new documentary by Austrian director Elena Rosberg, “Le Mans, Racing beyond Limits,” focuses on the European Motorcycle Championship for people with disabilities. Filming took place in April 2024 at the famous 24-hour race track in Le Mans, France, and highlights the challenges and triumphs of the riders.

One of the protagonists is the young Austrian Jakob Lorenz, who became the European Vice Champion in the handicap class last year in his very first season. Lorenz’s impressive story and his unwavering determination to compete at the highest level despite his disability are central themes of the film.

“Le Mans, Racing beyond Limits” is a story of courage, passion, and achieving one's dream against all odds.

The film's premiere will take place in December 2024.

Trailer Le Mans, Racing beyond Limits