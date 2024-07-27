The World's Best Magazine Releases Groundbreaking July 2024 Edition Highlighting Diversity, Inclusion, and Resilience

The World's Best Magazine launches its Issue 8 - July 2024 Edition highlighting excellence, diversity, inclusion, and resilience, and featuring award-winning author Jennifer Gasner on the cover.

REYNELLA, AUSTRALIA, July 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World's Best Magazine announces the release of its highly anticipated Issue #8 – July 2024 Edition, featuring the multi-award-winning author Jennifer Gasner on the cover. This edition explores diversity, inclusion, and resilience, and highlights their importance in building a thriving and dynamic society amidst an ever-changing world.Exclusive interviews include:• Inside the Mind of Urban Fantasy Author Mark J. Engels• The Multifaceted Journey of Melissa Molina• Insights from Sara Tye on Business Development, PR, and Entrepreneurship• Lights, Camera, Action: Inspiring Creativity and Social Impact with Mayyank Sharrma• Exploring Vaudeville Mysteries with Carolyn Summer Quinn• A Conversation with Sara Boltman on Data Science and Leadership• Dr Anastasia Dedyukhina on Digital Wellbeing and Resilient Workforces• Crafting Stories, Stitching History: Insights from Leon Conrad• Empowering Child Safety: A Conversation with Sneha Sabu• The Toy Maker and Melanie Flynn• Paul Warburton’s Vision for the Mobility Society• The Surreal Adventures of Anthony Zen and Cameron A. Straughan• Exploring Cathleen Davies’ Cheeky, Bloody Articles• Exploring Trust and Humanity with SS Turner• From Broadcasting to Writing with Anne Montgomery• Diverse Voices, Inclusive Spaces: Empowering Conversations with Dani Wallace• Weaving Worlds: A Conversation with Michelle M. Pillow• Spreading the Flavor: Katya Torres de la Rocha and Mexgrocer• The Human Spirit in Historical Fiction with Susan Frances• Bridging Cultures Through Dance: An Interview with Greg Miller of Dance Parade• Empowering Individuals: Enhancing Accessibility in Daily Life with Grosvenor Mobility• Movement and Legacy: The Advocacy of Jawole Willa Jo Zollar• Rae Evans on Brand Storytelling, Tech Leadership, and Giving Back• Building Connections and Resilience Through Diversity and Inclusion: A Conversation with Jason Sherman• From Setback to Soaring: The Inspiring Story of Children’s Book Author Julie Whitney• Bridging Cultures: The Global Journey of Jad-Évangelo Nasser in DEI and Media• Inspiring Change: On Impact, Advocacy, and Resilience with Ann Arnold• Authentic Resilience: Nathan Andres on Overcoming Adversity and Fostering Inclusion• Empowering Diversity: Insights from Alysha M. Campbell, Strategic DEI Leader• From Injury to Inspiration: Veteran Andy McErlean on Adversity and Triumph• Building Resilient and Inclusive Courts: Insights from Judge Hiram E. Puig-Lugo• Driving Insurance Innovation: A Conversation with Andy Moody• Revealing the Enchanted Journey: A Conversation with Luminescence Goh• Journeying Through Life’s Roads: An Interview with Kelly Mack McCoy• Breaking Down Barriers: Eronica Dew’s Tale of Resilience, Leadership, and Inclusion• The Inspiring Journey of Daniel Kolmann through the Eyes of Author Joseph P. O’Donnell• On Diversity: A Journey on Madison Avenue with Mark Robinson• Empowering Authors: The Journey of Acorn Publishing• Haunting Tales: A Trek into the Dark World of J.J. Alo• Uncovering the Depths: K. A. Nelson’s Journey from Marine Corps to Wreck Diving and Maritime History• On Organizational Transformation: Insights from Rajan Durarajen, a Leader in Disability CareContributors include:• Alex Freeburg, Owner, Freeburg Law• Alex Stasiak, CEO and Founder, Startup House• Amanda Napitu, Founder, Improving Your English• Andrew Lee Jenkins, Owner, Catalyst RVA Marketing Agency• Aqeel Abbas, CEO, WorkStaff360• Arkadiy Ostrenko, CMO, BI-Box• Aseem Jha, Founder, Legal Consulting Pro• Bayu Prihandito, Founder, Psychology Consultant, and Life Coach for Men, Life Architekture• Bill Mann, Privacy Expert at Cyber Insider, Cyber Insider• Brandt Passalacqua, Founder, Director, and Lead Teacher, Breathing Deeply Yoga Therapy• Burak Özdemir, Founder, Online Alarm Kur• Cheryll Selda, Co-Founder, Ayo! Organics• Connor Ondriska, Co-Founder and CEO, SpanishVIP• Danilo Miranda, Managing Director, Presenteverso• Dhari Alabdulhadi, CTO and Founder, Ubuy New Zealand• Dr. Erkeda DeRouen, CEO, Digital Risk Compliance Solutions LLC• Dr. Peter Hinz, Founder, Chiropractor, and Certified Acupuncturist, Cool Springs Chiropractic• Dr. Sam Fuller, Founder, Sam Fuller Plastic Surgery• Enis Shehu, Owner and Developer, Whiteacre Properties• Eva Chan, Certified Professional Resume Writer (CPRW) and Senior Content Specialist, Resume Genius• Gabriel Lukov, Head of Inbound Growth, Businessmap• Gianluca Ferruggia, General Manager, DesignRush• Gil Dodson, Owner, Corridor Recycling• Hamzah Khadim, President and CEO, Logik Digital• Herman Otten, Public Speaking Coach, PublicSpeaking.NYC• Isabella Brown, Politician and Campaign Manager, Qualify Candidates• Jacob Coyne, Founder, Stay Here• Joe Amaral, Founder and COO, Anthem Software• Jon Hill, Chairman and CEO, The Energists• Jon Morgan, CEO, Venture Smarter• Joshua Bartlett, Owner, Double Plus Marketing• Justie Nicol, CEO, Colorado Lawyer Team• Kam Talebi, CEO, Gigli• Kelli Anderson, Career Coach, Texas General Insurance• Khurram Suhrwardy, CEO, Caption Easy• Kim Christink, Founder and Owner, Bayridge Counselling Centres• Kristie Tse, Founder and Therapist, Uncover Mental Health Counseling• Lekeshia Hicks, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Strategist, Lekeshia Angelique Consulting• Luke Smith, Attorney and Founder, LawSmith PLLC• M. Denzell Moton, Esq, Owner, Moton Legal Group• Manasvini Krishna, Founder, Boss as a Service• Matias Rodsevich, Founder, PRHive• Matthew Ramirez, Founder, Rephrasely• Michael Alexis, CEO, teambuilding.com• Michael Hurwitz, CEO and Co-Founder, Careers in Government• Oliver Cordingley, Founder and CEO, Career Expert, OurGen• Patrick Calman, CEO, Polar Engraving• Riley Beam, Managing Attorney, Douglas R. Beam, P.A.• Robert McLaughlin II, MD, President, Boston Concierge Orthopedics• Rohit Vedantwar, Co-Founder and Director, Supramind Digital• Rosemary Ravinal, Bilingual Speaker Coach, TEDx Speaker, Author, RMR Communications Consulting• Roxie Lubanovic, Co-Founder, Frostbeard Studio• Russell Noga, CEO, Medisupps.com• Samson Edwards, Writer, Promoting Peace Through Art• Samuel Jackson, Co-Founder, Guyker• Sara Rozycki, Global Communications Manager, DEIB• Sazan Sylejmani, Owner, Monty's Home Medical• Serg Bayracny, Fitness Trainer, Workout Guru• Tim Toterhi, CHRO, Plotline Leadership• Timothy Allen, Director, Oberheiden P.C.• Tom Molnar, Operations Manager, Fit Design• Valentin Radu, CEO & Founder, Blogger, Speaker, Podcaster, Omniconvert• Wayne Mills, Head of Operations, Seven Seas Worldwide• Yash Gangwal, Founder, Urban Monkey

Unity in Diversity: The Power of Resilience and Inclusion