Likelike Highway Kāneʻohe-bound closed Friday night for tunnel cleaning

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs highway users that the Likelike Highway will be closed in the Kāneʻohe-bound direction between Valley View Drive and the Wilson Tunnel from 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, through 7 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2024, for routine tunnel cleaning.

Electronic message boards have been posted to inform motorists of the closure. Emergency responders have been notified and emergency vehicles will be allowed through the work zone.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes such as the H-3 Freeway and Pali Highway.

