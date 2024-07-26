Honoapi‘ilani Highway in Lahaina to open on Aug. 1

Main, News Posted on Jul 26, 2024 in Highways News

LAHAINA, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) between Keawe Street and Hōkiokio Place is scheduled to open at noon, Thursday, Aug. 1 for through traffic only.

Highway users should be aware that speed limits of 35 and 40 mph have been reduced to 30 mph on Honoapi‘ilani Highway between Keawe Street and Hōkiokio Place, as debris removal and construction are ongoing in the area.

Highway users are urged to drive with caution on the reopened section of Honoapi‘ilani Highway as contractors and utility vehicles will continue to be on the roadway. There will also be no stopping along the highway. Vehicles parked along the highway will be cited. The public is advised to obey all signs, road closures and traffic controls.

###