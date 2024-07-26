Submit Release
News Search

There were 316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,899 in the last 365 days.

Honoapi‘ilani Highway in Lahaina to open on Aug. 1

Posted on Jul 26, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

LAHAINA, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) between Keawe Street and Hōkiokio Place is scheduled to open at noon, Thursday, Aug. 1 for through traffic only.

Highway users should be aware that speed limits of 35 and 40 mph have been reduced to 30 mph on Honoapi‘ilani Highway between Keawe Street and Hōkiokio Place, as debris removal and construction are ongoing in the area.

Highway users are urged to drive with caution on the reopened section of Honoapi‘ilani Highway as contractors and utility vehicles will continue to be on the roadway. There will also be no stopping along the highway. Vehicles parked along the highway will be cited. The public is advised to obey all signs, road closures and traffic controls.

###

You just read:

Honoapi‘ilani Highway in Lahaina to open on Aug. 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more