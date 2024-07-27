Punch TV Studios Retains ICAN Legal & Baker & McKenzie Intl in Securities and Exchange Commission Case
The SEC has deliberately, categorically and systematically attempted to drain the company’s bank accounts, put us out of business and destroy what President Obama envisioned with the JOBS Act.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Punch TV Studios announced that it has retained the services of non-profit organization Investor Choice Advocates Network ( ICAN ) and global law firm Baker & McKenzie International (Baker McKenzie) to represent them in their ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) case.
— Punch TV Studios CEO Joseph Collins, Jr.
Punch TV Studios, Inc. is a media company that produces and distributes original content for television and digital platforms. In 2017, after qualifying under the JOBS Act; Regulation A+ signed into law by President Obama, the company was hit with a lawsuit from the SEC. The lawsuit alleged the company had violated securities laws by selling unregistered stock to investors. Punch TV Studios, Inc. has vehemently and unequivocally denied these allegations.
Former United States Presidential Candidate and CEO of Punch TV Studios Joseph Collins, Jr. states, “We have been fighting this case with the SEC in court for almost a decade. The SEC has defamed my name for too long. The SEC has deliberately, categorically and systematically attempted to drain the company’s bank accounts, put us out of business and destroy what President Obama envisioned with the JOBS Act. Even after the SEC conceded that it was a mere technical error.”
In 2017, the JOBS Act was a new program; the Securities and Exchange Commission itself did not have a clear understanding of it. The purpose was simple: put more people back to work and put more money in the pockets of working Americans. The JOBS Act, wrought with ambiguities and interpretations, somehow lost the initial vision in the minutiae and led to charges against Punch TV Studios in Securities and Exchange Commission v. Punch TV Studios. Inc., et al., No. 2:21-cv-07787 (C.D. Cal. filed September 30, 2021)
Thankfully, organizations like the Investor Choice Advocates Network have been at the forefront of advocating for small investors and entrepreneurs. The organization looks forward to leading the charge against unfair and unjust treatment of entrepreneurs by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
As the case continues to unfold, Punch TV Studios, Inc. remains committed to their mission of providing diverse and entertaining content to their viewers. They are determined to fight against what they believe to be an overreach by the SEC and are confident that with the support of Investor Choice Advocates Network and Baker & McKenzie Intl, they will prevail in this case.
Punch TV Studios, Inc. is confident in its decision to retain ICAN and Baker & McKenzie International. Both organizations have a strong track record of successfully representing clients in complex legal cases. Punch TV Studios believes that with their representation, they will be able to defend themselves against the SEC's allegations and continue to provide quality content to its audience.
About Baker McKenzie
For 75 years, Baker McKenzie has helped clients navigate the complexities of an ever-changing world. From the civil rights movement to the fall of the Berlin wall; from the invention of the world wide web to the ever-changing securities laws, Baker McKenzie has witnessed fundamental shifts in business and society. As the original global law firm, Baker McKenzie has been steadfast in solving clients’ problems – all over the world – by providing a unique blend of local expertise and global context.
