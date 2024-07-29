View TV Revolutionizes FAST Broadcasting with the AI-powered FASTer Platform
View TV FASTer: Delivering on Promises and Reigniting Industry Confidence in FAST Channels
The existing FAST model, has broadcasters barely covering their tech fees”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the rapidly evolving world of digital content, FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels and AVOD (Advertising Video on Demand) services have often left content owners feeling over-promised and under-delivered. This is particularly true when they find themselves paying multiple technology providers, only to see minimal returns.
— Don Cardone
The traditional FAST model, currently driven by fundraising efforts as a new age DOT COM boom, often results in channel operators barely covering their technology expenses, leaving content owners with a fraction of the revenues they deserve.
In contrast, platforms like YouTube offer a more straightforward and potentially more lucrative model. Content owners can avoid upfront technology investments and instead benefit from a revenue-sharing model, typically a 55/45 split with YouTube. This arrangement can double the revenues for content owners compared to the multi-company fragmented FAST model, as it eliminates the need for multiple technology providers and simplifies the distribution process. However, it does not provide premium revenues and restricts control.
Premium TV broadcasters often avoid broadcasting on YouTube due to concerns over brand control and content monetization. YouTube's platform, while vast and popular, imposes certain restrictions and guidelines that can limit how broadcasters present their content. This lack of control can dilute the brand's image and messaging. Additionally, YouTube's ad revenue sharing model, which favors the broadcaster with a 55/45 split, is not as lucrative for premium broadcasters compared to traditional broadcasting or their own streaming platforms, where they can retain a larger share of ad revenues and subscriptions.
While YouTube generates more than double the revenue of traditional FAST Channel broadcasting or AVOD distribution, it still falls short, offering less than half of what broadcasters and content studios need to justify their premium content. The View TV FASTer approach, also known as FAST Plus, delivers over five times the revenue of traditional FAST, more than double that of YouTube, and even twice the profit of most O&O platforms. The View TV solution provides the same level of control and reporting as traditional cable or satellite television platforms with a lower risk and commitment.
Another significant factor is content exclusivity and audience segmentation. Premium broadcasters often have exclusive content deals and prefer to keep their high-value content within their own ecosystems to drive subscriptions and viewership to their platforms. Broadcasting on YouTube could potentially cannibalize their audience, as viewers might opt for free access on YouTube rather than subscribing to the broadcaster's service. This segmentation helps maintain a loyal subscriber base and ensures that premium content remains a key differentiator in a competitive market.
The inherent limitations of the traditional FAST business model also prevent it from adopting exclusive or premium content, which is crucial for attracting and retaining viewers. As broadcasters transition from traditional cable and satellite platforms to streaming, they find the traditional FAST model increasingly unsustainable. This has led to a re-evaluation of the ecosystem, with companies like View TV developing hybrid models that combine the strengths of YouTube and FAST.
View TV's FASTer platform exemplifies this new approach by offering an integrated consumer front multi-channel platform. It allows broadcasters and content owners to distribute their channels to any connected TV platform while maintaining a consistent business model. This solution addresses several key issues for FAST broadcasters, including live revenue reporting and timely advertising revenue payments. By blending the accessibility and reach of YouTube with the independence of FAST, View TV aims to create a more sustainable and profitable future for linear television and on-demand content libraries.
The View TV platform solves the key wishes of FAST broadcasters, including:
1. Live Revenue Reporting: A real-time revenue reporting dashboard within Kapang and across all distributed platforms.
2. 28 Day Payments: All advertising revenues are paid on YouTube terms.
3. 100% Ad-fill: All Linear FAST ad-pods are filled 100% of the time.
4. AI powered Ad-exchange: Uniquely AI powered ad-tech optimising services and dynamically fixing incorrect or missing metadata and VAST macro information to maximize advertising revenues..
5. Direct CPM: All ad-CPMs have fewer hops, avoiding multiple middlemen and providing a 65% uplift on existing service providers.
6. No SSAI Fees: SSAI fees are charged to the advertiser, not the broadcaster or content owner.
7. Integrated In-video Advertising: Overlay, squeeze back, and side-by-side advertising are fully included in the platform, delivering additional in-content revenues.
8. Content and Channel Sponsorships: Built-in content and channel sponsorships provide ad-break bumpers, delivering uninterrupted fixed revenues by content genre or time of day.
9. No Distribution Fees: Distribute your channel to any number of global CTV platforms with no additional fixed fees.
10. Self-service Ad-buying Platform: All channel clients are provided with a dedicated self-service ad-buying platform that allows brands to buy direct on channels through an e-commerce style transaction.
11. Launch Your FAST Channel in 7 Days – No Review Needed! Broadcast any compliant FAST channel on Kapang, the premier multi-channel platform powered by View TV technology, ensuring maximum revenues with zero revenue share deductions.
With these multiple improvements on traditional FAST, the View TV FASTer product not only provides existing FAST channels with broadcast earnings but also enables existing broadcasters to transition to streaming distribution with minimal change and adds unlimited B-channel opportunities providing multiple additional revenue streams.
View TV provides all the services that YouTube creators love as a single cloud SaaS product but with greater control over distribution, earnings, and brand. Linear broadcasters can deliver the service from any playout provider via a cost-free resilient SRT connection rather than costly Zixi integrations. View TV also offers a number of broadcast-grade self-service or managed service integrated playout options.
Traditional FAST is delivering <15% of gross revenues to broadcasters, while YouTube offers more than double. View TV, however, provides more than than two thirds of gross revenues. By stopping the integration of multiple tech providers and getting all the services from a single broadcast cloud provider, content owners can finally boldly invest in FAST & Streaming.
Check out https://viewtvx.com to launch, relaunch and to profiteer in FAST.
Don Cardone
View Television Networks Inc
+1 973-477-0565
don.cardone@viewtvx.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn