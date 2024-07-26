Improvements at Loop 303/Grand Avenue interchange start July 29

PHOENIX – Work to add interim improvements at and near the Loop 303 interchange with Grand Avenue (US 60) in Surprise is scheduled to start Monday night, July 29, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Crews will extend a second lane along the northbound Loop 303 off-ramp at Grand Avenue, providing additional room for traffic exiting the freeway. The capacity improvements along the exit ramp will allow for two left-turn lanes to westbound Grand Avenue, a lane allowing turns in either direction and a dedicated right-turn lane for drivers who want to go east on US 60.

The northbound Loop 303 off-ramp at Grand Avenue will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, while crews are setting temporary barrier walls for a work zone. Drivers can consider exiting northbound Loop 303 to eastbound Bell Road and using northbound Reems Road to reach Grand Avenue.

Following Monday night’s closure, Loop 303 drivers should plan for work zone restrictions along the northbound off-ramp to Grand Avenue over the next several months.

Other interim improvements to be constructed as part of ADOT’s $4.6 million project include providing a third eastbound US 60 lane near 163rd Avenue. A third left-turn lane will be added for southbound 163rd Avenue traffic turning onto eastbound US 60.

The work is scheduled for completion by spring 2025.

For more information about the project visit azdot.gov/us60-303-upgrades.