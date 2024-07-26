MPD Searching for Suspects in Southwest Armed Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in an armed robbery in Southwest.
On Friday, July 26, 2024, at approximately 7:00 a.m., the suspects approached the victim at M Street and Carrollsburg Place, Southwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene.
The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24114335