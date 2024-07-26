Public Notice Proposed Clean Water Infrastructure Replacement Plan Update for Portsmouth Water and Fire District

RHODE ISLAND, July 26 - Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is seeking public comment on the 2023 Portsmouth Water and Fire District Clean Water Infrastructure Replacement Plan update.

The Portsmouth Water and Fire District has developed an update to its Clean Water Infrastructure Replacement Plan (CWIRP). This updated CWIRP is being noticed in accordance with Chapter 46-15.6 of the General Laws of Rhode Island and the "Clean Water Infrastructure Plan" Regulations (216-RICR-50-05-7). The updated document can be found at the link below.

A copy of the CWIRP can be obtained by calling RIDOH's Center for Drinking Water Quality at 401-222-6867 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by emailing DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov. All material submitted for review is available for public inspection weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at RIDOH, Center for Drinking Water Quality, Three Capitol Hill, Room 209, Providence, RI 02908.

Written comments should be sent to the Center for Drinking Water Quality at the address above or emailed to DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov within thirty (30) days of the date of this notice.

A public hearing to hear or otherwise receive comments on the proposed clean water infrastructure replacement plan will be held if RIDOH receives such a request by twenty-five (25) persons, or by a governmental agency, or by an association having not less than twenty-five (25) members, within ten (10) days of published notice. If a public hearing is held, it will be open to the public, recorded and held at least five (5) days before the end of the public-comment period. A hearing will not be held earlier than ten (10) days after notice of its location, date, and time published. A request for a public hearing should be sent to the Center for Drinking Water Quality at the address above or emailed to DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov. Notice should be taken that if RIDOH receives a request(s) as provided above on or before 4:30 p.m., August 5, 2024, a public hearing will be held at the following time and place:

August 15, 2024, at 11 a.m. RIDOH Auditorium Three Capitol Hill Providence, Rhode Island 02908

Interested persons should contact RIDOH to confirm if a hearing will be held at the time and location noted above.

The location of the public hearing will be accessible to the handicapped. Interpreter services for people with hearing impairment and audiotapes for people with vision impairment will be made available. RIDOH is handicap accessible to individuals with disabilities.

Please call RIDOH's Center for Drinking Water Quality at 401-222-6867 for further information. For individuals requesting communication assistance, call Rhode Island Relay (TTY) at 711 or 800-745-5555 at least forty-eight (48) hours in advance.