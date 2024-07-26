Civilian Health Promotions adds more free virtual fitness, health options

Many start the year with fitness goals and make health and wellness resolutions. However, by the middle of summer, it is not uncommon to lose motivation. Summer heat and repetitive exercise routines can dampen anyone’s enthusiasm.

The Civilian Health Promotion Services program has added new and innovative updates to their wellness web portal to help spur civilian exercisers into higher gear. And, like the rest of the CHPS programs, it’s all free.

AFMC civilians can access high-caliber, engaging online fitness and mindfulness classes with Les Mills International on the Air Force Wellness portal.

“The CHPS program has a wide variety of health-related content, but we realized that fitness and nutrition were untapped areas,” said Sonya Meier, Department of the Air Force CHPS Program Manager. “This expansion of virtual services gives locations that do not currently have an in-person CHPS staff more options.”

Les Mills uses the latest findings in fitness trends and technology to make workouts more accessible and fun.

“We chose Les Mills because the programs are science-based,” she said, “The programs have been researched in depth as being able to help users meet their fitness and health goals.”

The Les Mills courses run from 15 minutes to an hour for all skill levels and are available any day or night. Dance, stretch, or tune into a high-energy fitness class.

“I use the programs myself and especially love the yoga instruction,” she added. “There are over 20 programs to choose from, so you can change things up and never get bored.”

Another new addition to the portal is Diet ID, which offers personalized nutrition assessment and diet management. Diet ID uses a visual approach to optimizing health instead of food tracking. The program helps participants to learn their unique diet patterns and then offers personalized health management based on the user’s own fitness goals.

By choosing from a series of pictures and answering simple questions, Diet ID analyses current eating habits and helps users plan. Participants can set milestones and track progress with motivating personalized messages and reminders from the application.

“Whether you want to reduce salt intake, start eating cleaner or need to find a healthy diet that takes into consideration cultural or medical food restrictions, Diet ID offers tips for success including menu planning and recipes,” said Meier.

These new additions add to the variety of health-related programs available on the Air Force Wellness portal. Users can take a health risk assessment, use tracking logs for exercise and steps, view a local calendar of events, learn to manage stress, improve sleep hygiene, and much more.

Locate and download the “Motivation Alliance” app on the Apple App Store or Google Play. Enter www.USAFwellness.com as your platform.

For more information, contact the CHPS program officer at CHPSsupport@us.af.mil.