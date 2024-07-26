Attorney General Bonta Announces $86 Million Nationwide Agreement with Indivior for its Role in the Opioid Epidemic

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a nationwide agreement in principle on monetary terms that will require opioid manufacturer Indivior to pay up to $86 million nationally to address its role in the opioid epidemic. The attorneys general allege that Indivior failed to properly monitor and report suspicious opioid orders, causing its buprenorphine-based products to be inappropriately prescribed and used to fuel, rather than treat, opioid addictions. The settlement, if completed, will provide up to $86 million to participating states over five years, which will be used for opioid addiction treatment, recovery, and prevention programs.

“No amount of money could ever undo the pain that has been deeply felt by countless families impacted by this epidemic,” said Attorney General Bonta. “At the California Department of Justice, we are committed to holding pharmaceutical manufacturers, like Indivior, accountable for their role in fueling this crisis through their greed and willful misconduct. Today’s announcement builds on that commitment in our continued fight for justice and relief for Californians. I am proud of the work put in by my team and by our partners across the nation in making this settlement possible.”

The settlement in principle was negotiated by the attorneys general of New York, Illinois, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia in coordination with an executive committee consisting of the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, and Vermont.

Attorney General Bonta is unwavering in his commitment to protect California communities and fight the opioid crisis. To date, the California Department of Justice has secured over $48 billion through nationwide settlements, including up to $4.25 billion for California, bringing needed funding back to communities for treatment and prevention strategies.