Neat Bourbon Bar & Bottle Shop Named Among Top 27 Bars in America by USA TODAY

USA Today named Neat Bourbon Bar & Bottle Shop among the top 27 bars in America. Neat is the only bar in KY to make the list, which reviewed over 67,000 bars.
We are honored to receive this recognition and hope that it brings more interest to Kentucky and its bourbon industry.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Today named Neat Bourbon Bar & Bottle Shop among the top 27 bars in America in an article published on July 29, 2024. Neat is the only bar in Kentucky to make the list, which considered over 67,000 bars throughout the country to name 27 finalists. Founded in 2022 with the motto “History By The Pour®,” the bar and bottle shop rapidly became a national destination for its extensive selection of rare and vintage bourbon as well as its warm ambiance and memorable aesthetic.
Located on Bardstown Road, in the heart of Louisville and near the beginning of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®, Neat is celebrated and enjoyed by locals and tourists alike for hosting live music and special events, buying and selling rare bourbon, and serving up classic cocktails, beer, wine, & all other spirits.
Neat’s founding is a love story; business-partners turned husband-and-wife, Danie and Owen Powell, co-founded Neat in 2022, getting married months after opening. Their shared passion for bourbon, Kentucky history, and creating an authentic, noteworthy experience was evident in the unique concept of the space, which they built from the ground-up, enlisting the help of friends and family. The two envisioned an inclusive, welcoming environment for people of all backgrounds and knowledge levels to explore “dusty” bourbon and local history in the “birthplace of bourbon.” As stated on their website, “At Neat, you can see, feel, and taste the history of Kentucky, in the heart of bourbon country.”
Neat has garnered recognition from national news sources while remaining true to its core values. Named the #1 Bourbon Bar in America by National Geographic, “Kentucky's ‘Dustiest Whiskey Bar’” by the Whisky Advocate, and praise from The Wall Street Journal, you can often find the owners sitting at the bar, sipping a cocktail and chatting with customers.
“We are honored to receive this recognition and hope that it brings more interest to Kentucky and its bourbon industry,” said co-owner Danie Powell.
In June 2024, the Neat team announced the opening of a second location in a historic building in the heart of downtown Bardstown, Kentucky, a charming, notable locale along the Bourbon Trail, less than an hour south of Louisville. Partnering with Bespoke and Bond, Neat’s second location will feature a unique bourbon bar and an elegant new event space, perfect for hosting weddings, parties, and corporate retreats. This location should open in September 2024.
The Neat team is looking forward to hosting Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and other local media sources for an on-site press conference on August 6, 2024. The future is incredibly exciting for Louisville’s one-of-a-kind bourbon destination! #USATBars2024
