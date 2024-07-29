Neat Bourbon Bar & Bottle Shop Named Among Top 27 Bars in America by USA TODAY

Danie and Owen Powell, Neat Co-Owners Neat's vintage-inspired interior features antique furniture, wood panelling, and local art. Neat's award-winning bartenders make craft cocktails & familiar favorites. Check out our seasonal menu! Neat's Bottle Shop is like a museum and store, offering hundreds of one-of-a-kind bourbon bottles on sale. Neat is located on Bardstown Rd, along the historic Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

USA Today named Neat Bourbon Bar & Bottle Shop among the top 27 bars in America. Neat is the only bar in KY to make the list, which reviewed over 67,000 bars.

We are honored to receive this recognition and hope that it brings more interest to Kentucky and its bourbon industry.” — Danie Powell