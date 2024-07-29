EV Data Platform Brightmerge and Leke Services Announce Partnership to Accelerate Global Fleet Electrification
The partnership launches a proprietary offering that expedites financial analysis and operations for fleet owners ahead of the mobility energy transition.
Our clients will be equipped with a dashboard view of what matters, allowing them to take bold steps in addressing the climate crisis while maintaining their economic viability.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightmerge, a SaaS company providing real-time data analysis to drive EV fleet transition, announces today a partnership with Leke Services, a mobility-focused boutique management consultancy, that will deliver first-of-its-kind insights to accelerate strategic planning for fleet electrification. As fleets across the world prepare to transition from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EV), this partnership will allow fleet managers to significantly decrease time and resources spent on decision-making and analytics by up to 30%, with further impacts on both capital and energy costs.
“This is an important milestone and an exciting opportunity for Brightmerge,” says Aviram Hadash, Brightmerge CEO. “Leke Services is well positioned to deliver real-time results for mobility leaders. Sharing resources and insights allow us to scale up and expand access to the Brightmerge platform, accelerating analysis and ultimately adoption of EV vehicles for fleets, whether last-mile urban logistics, leasing and rental fleets, or buses.”
Historically, fleets have faced frustrations in advancing the electrification process due to lengthy and expensive analysis processes that rely on spreadsheet-based tools with opaque insights. With this partnership, fleet managers, investors, and stakeholders using the Brightmerge platform can now expect to greatly reduce their analysis and optimization time to mere minutes, instead of weeks or months. Leke Services will directly support fleets in developing a roadmap to meet their emissions goals and Brightmerge will power the insights platform that will deliver these real-time analyses and insights to fleet managers.
“Brightmerge’s platform uniquely empowers users to make informed decisions rapidly, reducing planning time and improving operational efficiency,” says Laolu Adeola, Founder and Principal of Leke Services. “Together, I’m excited to unlock the potential of fleets by bringing much-needed clarity to an opaque facet of the mobility energy transition. Our clients will be equipped with a dashboard view of what matters, allowing them to take bold steps in addressing the climate crisis while maintaining their economic viability.“
Following the partnership launch, both firms will collaborate on a wide range of activities aimed at advancing the electrification of urban logistics and last-mile delivery fleets, rental and leasing vehicle fleets, and public and school bus fleets.
To learn more about this offering and to take the free diagnostic to examine the financial and energy implications of electrifying your vehicles, go to Leke.Services/Fleet.
About Brightmerge
Brightmerge is a SaaS data platform for optimizing and verifying grid-tied, microgrids that support electric vehicle charging infrastructure performance. Brightmerge offers a SaaS-based technical financial sustainability optimization modeling platform for fleet owners, managers, operators, consultants, real estate companies, energy project developers, financiers, and vehicle OEM manufacturers. Founded in 2018, Brightmerge raised pre-seed funding and received funding from the prestigious USA Israel BIRD Foundation as well as EDF Renewables, Johnson Matthey, Bazan Group, ARAVA Power, Israel Innovation Authority, Mayer Cars and Trucks Ltd., and the DRIVETLV Fastlane program.
Learn more at https://www.Brightmerge.com
About Leke Services
Launched in 2023 by mobility industry expert Laolu Adeola, Leke Services partners with investors, founders, leadership teams, and other stakeholders to better understand their market ecosystem, overcome operational challenges, and achieve sustainable growth at scale. Laolu leverages nearly 15 years of experience across McKinsey & Company, TrueCar, Faraday Future, and Navistar to deliver comprehensive solutions for clients spanning automotive, batteries, charging, manufacturing and smart mobility.
Learn more at https://Leke.services
