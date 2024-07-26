Submit Release
Road Closures at Nāwiliwili Harbor Through August 9

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorist of full road closures in Nāwiliwili. The closures are needed for paving work that is being done near the pier.  The schedule is as follows.

Kānoa Road: Full closure

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.         Monday, July 29

Monday, August 5

Tuesday, August 6

 

Jetty Road: 24/7 Closure

From:                          Wednesday, July 17 to Friday August 9, 2024

Weekly Kauai lane closures for State roads can be found here, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

 

 

 ###

