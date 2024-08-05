Civicom Launches New Segmentation Feature for Quillit ai® Report Generating Tool

Cut your report writing time by 80% with Quillit, an AI tool developed by Civicom to streamline qualitative market research report writing.

Civicom is thrilled to introduce Quillit’s new segmentation feature. Users can now tailor their AI-generated summaries to see how different groups respond to the same questions.” — Rebecca West

GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civicom, a trusted global leader in marketing research solutions, reveals a new segmentation feature for its AI-powered report generating tool , Quillit ai. This enhancement lets users conduct more granular data analysis, allowing users to tag individual or multiple speakers as part of a segment and generate responses based on specific criteria.The segmentation feature is designed to organize insights based on specific criteria such as demographics, behaviors, or custom tags. By assigning individual or multiple respondents to a segment within the Quillit platform, users can generate more precise responses for their client reports. Segmentation works hand-in-hand with the tool’s citations capability, which provides verbatim quotes from respondents to help validate Quillit’s answers. Together, these features provide relevant context to improve the AI tool’s overall response accuracy."Civicom is thrilled to introduce Quillit’s new segmentation feature. Users can now tailor their AI-generated summaries to see how different groups respond to the same questions."With over two decades of experience in facilitating over a million IDIs and Focus Groups worldwide, Civicom has developed Quillit to streamline the report-writing process of qualitative marketing researchers. Quillit sets a new standard for efficiency by cutting report production time by 80%. With the ability to generate topline summaries within minutes, researchers simply input their queries, and Quillit produces responses that researchers can then enrich with their unique insights and perspectives.Quillit’s flexibility allows users to adapt the tool to their needs, enabling them to customize the format of their generated responses. Additionally, users can ask Quillit as many questions as needed to complete their reports. These features save time on revisions and editing to help ensure that reports resonate with readers.Furthermore, Quillit aimeets the highest industry standards in data security. With GDPR, SOC2, and HIPAA compliance, researchers can trust their data to remain secure and confidential. Quillit utilizes only your content exclusively to generate responses, securing all project data in a “walled garden” environment.With its ability to accelerate productivity, verify responses, enhance personalization, and maintain the highest data security standards, Quillit solidifies itself as the ultimate report writing tool for qualitative marketing researchers.To learn more about the latest and greatest in Quillit aitechnology, contact us at inquire@civi.com

Quillit ai: Qual Reports, Citations and Segments in Two Minutes