CANCELLED PUBLIC MEETING BETWEEN THE CITY OF MIAMI & MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Published on July 26, 2024

Notice is hereby given that the joint public meeting between the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County that was scheduled for Monday, July 29, 2024, has been CANCELLED.   

 

Pursuant to Section 164.1055, Florida Statutes (Governmental Disputes), a joint public meeting between the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County was scheduled to be held on July 29, 2024, at 1:00 P.M., in the auditorium of the City of Miami Chief Clarence Dickson Police College located at 350 N.W. 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33128. The purpose of the meeting was to seek resolution of a conflict between these governmental entities, pursuant to the Florida Governmental Conflict Resolution Act procedures of Chapter 164, Florida Statutes, regarding Miami-Dade County’s enactment, amendment(s), and expansion(s) of the Rapid Transit Zone (“RTZ”).

 

Any rescheduled joint public meeting will be publicly noticed.  

