EMMA International Consulting Group Expands its Offerings through New Subsidiary, EMMA International CLIC
This move is part of their strategy to enhance and expand their consulting services.
The creation of EMMA International CLIC was driven by listening to our customers and understanding their pain points and needs for a more streamlined solution.”BINGHAM FARMS, MI, USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E.M.M.A. International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International), a global leader in FDA compliance consulting, has announced the creation of a new subsidiary, EMMA International CLIC. EMMA International CLIC focuses on providing tailored solutions for Quality Management Systems (QMS). The subsidiary employs the CLIC™ methodology, which stands for Compliant, Lean, Integrated, and Customizable. This approach is designed to be sustainable, scalable, and cost-efficient, helping organizations develop and maintain robust QMSs with minimal resources.
— Kira Jabri
" The creation of EMMA International CLIC was driven by listening to our customers and understanding their pain points and needs for a more streamlined solution. Additionally, many clients expressed the need for a referral source to help their vendors maintain compliance. By hearing and understanding these needs, EMMA International's team of innovators developed EMMA International CLIC, a solution designed to make compliance as simple as possible.," said Kira Jabri, CCO of EMMA International CLIC.
EMMA International CLIC will be led by Carmine Jabri as Chief Executive Officer, Kira Jabri as Chief Commercial Officer, and Madison Green as Director of Strategic Innovation. This leadership team will drive the subsidiary's focus on providing specialized, sustainable, and scalable solutions for Quality Management Systems (QMS) across various industries.
About EMMA International CLIC
EMMA International CLIC’s solution revolutionizes Quality Management Systems for medical device companies. Recognizing the complexities and challenges faced by businesses in navigating the regulatory landscape, our team of industry experts and innovators set out to create a solution that would simplify and streamline compliance processes. CLIC is a comprehensive, user-friendly platform that integrates customizability and lean methodology with best practices in the industry. The result is a solution that not only meets regulatory requirements but also enhances efficiency and productivity. EMMA International CLIC’s Solution is the culmination of dedication, expertise, and a commitment to excellence in Quality Management Systems.
For more information, visit http://www.emmainternationalclic.com/
Kira Jabri
EMMA International CLIC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
LinkedIn
Instagram
X
Introducing EMMA International CLIC