Embracing Nature, Shaping Markets: COBANLAR GROUP Trailblazes in Aesthetic Excellence

Turkey-based Cobanlar Group, a leader in the world marble industry, is breaking new ground with its commitment to aesthetics and eco-friendliness. With decades of experience spent building a successful company on positive business ethics, customer satisfaction, and an eye toward continuous development, the group has set itself in an ideal position as the international demand for Turkish marble grows.
Founded in 1989 by four brothers, Cobanlar Group began its journey as the first marble factory in Muğla. From its humble beginnings, Cobanlar Group has introduced rich marble deposits from its quarries to the global market, earning a reputation for excellence.
"Our mission has always been to maintain our integrity and provide top service in every aspect of our operations," commented a company spokesperson. We strive to represent Turkey globally with sustainable success and continuous development."
Cobanlar Group's dedication is evident in its operations. Staying on top of changes in the industry as they have presented themselves and by leveraging modern technology, Cobanlar Group produces marble that meets and exceeds global standards, creating an increasing demand for the company's products.
Strategic acquisitions and expansions have marked Cobanlar Group's growth. From establishing the first quarry operation in Kavaklıdere/Muğla in 1996 to acquiring multiple factories and quarries across Turkey, the group has consistently expanded its capabilities and reach. Notable milestones include the acquisition of Birlik Marble Factory in 2007, Cobanexport Madencilik Factory in 2010, and Kommersan Marble Factory in 2015.
Today, Cobanlar Group operates with five active quarries and five factories, employing 700 dedicated professionals. With an impressive annual processing capacity of 2,500,000 m² and a block marble capacity of 250,000 tons, the group is well-equipped to meet the growing demands of the global market.
The strategic locations of these facilities have been a critical factor in helping the company build and maintain an efficient extraction, processing, and distribution of marble supply chain. This extensive network supports Cobanlar Group's mission to be a key player in the global market, providing high-quality marble to clients worldwide.
Exceptional Quality Marble Delivered Globally
The versatility and quality of Cobanlar Group's marble have made it a preferred choice for a wide range of applications. From bathrooms and kitchens to outdoor construction and offices, the group's marble enhances the beauty and functionality of various environments.
Cobanlar Group's marble is used in residential projects, commercial spaces, and public spaces, contributing to the architectural splendor of buildings around the world. The company's portfolio includes a diverse array of projects, each showcasing its marble's unique characteristics and appeal. It can be explored on the company's official website.
Offering a Superior Product
Turkish marble is renowned in its space for its balance of quality and comparatively low price points, which has led to its flourishing on the global market. The country's products are a top choice for architects, builders, and homeowners across the world, and Cobanlar Group is dedicated to meeting those needs.
The company remarked, "The unique patterns and colors of our marble, along with its durability, make it a perfect solution for a variety of applications, from luxury homes to commercial projects."
Maintaining Momentum in the Months and Years to Come
By focusing on sustainability and innovation, the group continues to push forward, keep things fresh, address current realities in the industry, and not rest on its success.
The company's forward-looking approach includes investing in research and development and a willingness to embrace new technologies and methods in production, marketing and distribution. This commitment is intended to make sure that Cobanlar Group remains at the forefront of its space, helping clients achieve their building goals.
"We look forward to what the future holds for our companies and for the world we operate in," commented the group spokesperson. "All signs point to even greater things ahead."
For more information, visit https://cobanlargroup.com.tr.
About Cobanlar Group
Cobanlar Group is a conglomerate of companies, including Cobanlar Marble, Kommersan Marble, Birlik Marble, and Cobanexport Madencilik, that has led the marble industry since its foundation in 1989. Headquartered in Muğla, Turkey, the group offers premium marble products to clients worldwide with a commitment to detail and customer satisfaction.
