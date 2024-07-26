LokLöwen celebrates 5 years of innovative personnel services for rail transport companies
LokLöwen trains train drivers and other skilled rail industry workers and hires them out to rail transport companies. (© LokLöwen GmbH)
LokLöwen combats the growing shortage of skilled labour in the European rail industry with personnel services and a hybrid train driver training program.
We are proud of what we have achieved in the last five years. Our success shows that it is possible to build a company that is both economically successful and puts people first.”HAMBURG, GERMANY, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LokLöwen, the leading provider of services for the training and deployment of qualified railroad personnel in long-distance and freight transport as well as local public transport, is celebrating its 5th anniversary.
— Dennis Leonidis, co-founder and managing director
Since its foundation, the personnel service provider has developed into an indispensable partner for rail transport companies in Germany and other European countries through innovative and technology-based approaches and a strong corporate culture.
Two friends with a vision for the future of the rail industry
LokLöwen was founded by Dennis Leonidis and Artur Penkala in the summer of 2019. Based on their own experience in the rail and logistics industries, the two friends recognized the growing challenges facing the railway sector and decided to found a company that focuses on its people and offering innovative solutions to long-standing problems.
The Hamburg-based company offers comprehensive personnel services for railway companies, including the provision of trained train drivers, dispatchers and other railroad personnel such as wagon inspectors, shunting attendants and planners.
LokLöwen is also a pioneer in the hybrid training of train drivers – the company is the only provider in Germany with the necessary license to enable efficient training and further education through both physical and practical lessons as well as digital content. LokLöwen's tech-infused service approach includes the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented & virtual reality (AR/VR) in training as well as digital apps in its administration.
It all started with one customer
The company's milestones to date include the successful cooperation with some of the largest rail transport companies in Europe, such as TX Logistik (a subsidiary of the Italian state-owned railway company FS Italiane), which was brought on board as the first customer in 2019. Today, the customer base includes Luxembourg-based CFL, Belgian rail freight provider Lineas as well as DB Cargo and DB Regio in Germany, amongst others.
Other highlights since the company was founded include, for example:
- Growing the team – LokLöwen started with five employees in 2019 and today has 100 employees in various roles such as train drivers, dispatchers and shunting attendants.
- Corporate culture – LokLöwen always puts its employees first and supports them with attractive remuneration, a feel-good manager, regular coaching and much more.
- Increase in turnover – LokLöwen has doubled its turnover every year, most recently reaching several million euros in annual revenue.
Growing market demand
The current crisis in the rail industry and public transport sector, characterized by staff shortages and subsequent train cancellations as well as an outdated infrastructure, underlines the need for LokLöwen's services. With a high average age among employees in rail transport companies and thousands of skilled workers retiring every year, exceeding the number of trainees and new hires, the need for qualified specialists in the rail sector is constantly growing. The increasing shortage of skilled labor therefore poses a major challenge to successfully achieving transition to a more sustainable transport and logistics sector that hits its associated climate protection targets.
Against this backdrop, LokLöwen's long-term goal is to become the number 1 in the rail transport and associated training services market in Europe. The expansion of its headquarters in Hamburg from 450 to soon 1050 square meters in a historically significant building is another important step in this respect.
5-year anniversary celebrations
The company's fifth birthday will be celebrated with a big summer party in Hamburg on July 27, 2024, to which all employees and their families are invited. On this day, interested journalists will have the opportunity to meet Managing Directors Dennis Leonidis and Artur Penkala in person and gain an exclusive insight into how Loklöwen works and its plans for the future.
ABOUT LOKLÖWEN
LokLöwen is a leading provider of services related to the training and deployment of qualified railroad personnel in rail transport companies. Since its foundation in 2019, the company has been setting new standards in the European rail industry with its unique hybrid training, which combines analog, digital and practical training for various roles. A steadily growing number of major customers in Germany and abroad already rely on LokLöwen's services, including well-known companies such as TX Logistik, CFL and DB Regio.
The work of the company, which has 100 employees, is based on the values of respect, honesty and solidarity. By putting the well-being of its employees always at the center of all decisions, LokLöwen stands for rail services with heart and passion.
