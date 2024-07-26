Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter 2024 Results

ITHACA, Mich., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) reported net income for the second quarter of 2024 of $1,412,000 or $0.36 per share compared to second quarter 2023 net income of $1,543,000 or $0.39 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 11.96% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 14.44% for the second quarter of 2023.



Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 slightly increased by $38,000 or 0.8% compared to the respective 2023 period. Interest income increased by $430,000 due to higher yields on loans and other interest-earning assets, as the federal funds rate was higher during the current period. The higher federal funds rate, as well as a noticeable shift in customers that moved from lower interest-bearing deposit accounts to higher interest-bearing checking and time deposit accounts, resulted in an increase in interest expense of $392,000. Non-interest income increased by $99,000 or 19.1% primarily due to higher interchange income and other miscellaneous income. Operating expenses increased by $366,000 or 11.5% mainly due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets were $572.7 million as of June 30, 2024 compared to $587.9 million as of June 30, 2023. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings and trust preferred debt, along with a 1.4% decrease in deposit balances. The security portfolio decreased by $12.4 million, as funds from matured securities were used to repay wholesale borrowings. While total loans decreased by $9.1 million or 2.2%, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.22%. Additionally, CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

We are very pleased to announce that our new banking office in Grand Rapids is officially open. We are excited to extend our full banking services to the Grand Rapids community and look forward to growing our loan and deposit base in the Grand Rapids area.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Return on Equity (ROE) 11.96 % 14.44 % 10.96 % 14.42 % Return on Assets (ROA) 0.98 % 1.04 % 0.89 % 1.01 % Net Interest Margin 3.38 % 3.23 % 3.31 % 3.26 % June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Non-Performing Assets Ratio 0.22 % 0.18 % Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1) 9.98 % 9.37 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1) 16.00 % 15.22 % Book Value Per Share $ 12.16 $ 10.89 Market Value Per Share $ 8.90 $ 9.30 (1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank





Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Interest Income $ 6,709,614 $ 6,279,754 $ 13,325,088 $ 12,355,813 Interest Expense 2,131,773 1,740,142 4,255,200 3,125,557 Net Interest Income 4,577,841 4,539,612 9,069,888 9,230,256 Provision for credit losses (79,201 ) (12,000 ) (39,201 ) 109,000 Non-interest income 613,892 515,297 1,150,984 987,801 Operating Expenses 3,555,700 3,189,499 7,150,718 6,460,291 Income before taxes 1,715,234 1,877,410 3,109,355 3,648,766 Income tax expense 303,070 334,463 536,060 635,763 Net Income $ 1,412,164 $ 1,542,947 $ 2,573,295 $ 3,013,003 Net Income per share – diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 0.65 $ 0.76 Dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.28 $ 0.28





Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,039,228 $ 39,832,080 Time deposits with other banks 1,992,000 4,482,000 Securities 80,159,284 92,532,540 Loans 412,197,881 421,267,286 Allowance for credit losses (3,528,389 ) (3,868,740 ) Loans, net 408,669,492 417,398,546 Premises and equipment, net 9,920,094 8,624,817 Other assets 24,949,807 25,075,126 Total Assets $ 572,729,905 $ 587,945,109 Liabilities Deposits $ 501,929,583 $ 508,939,164 FHLB borrowings 9,000,000 19,000,000 Trust preferred 10,310,000 13,403,000 Other liabilities 3,269,872 3,422,503 Total Liabilities 524,509,455 544,764,667 Equity Total Equity 48,220,450 43,180,442 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 572,729,905 $ 587,945,109