Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter 2024 Results

ITHACA, Mich., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) reported net income for the second quarter of 2024 of $1,412,000 or $0.36 per share compared to second quarter 2023 net income of $1,543,000 or $0.39 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 11.96% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 14.44% for the second quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 slightly increased by $38,000 or 0.8% compared to the respective 2023 period. Interest income increased by $430,000 due to higher yields on loans and other interest-earning assets, as the federal funds rate was higher during the current period. The higher federal funds rate, as well as a noticeable shift in customers that moved from lower interest-bearing deposit accounts to higher interest-bearing checking and time deposit accounts, resulted in an increase in interest expense of $392,000. Non-interest income increased by $99,000 or 19.1% primarily due to higher interchange income and other miscellaneous income. Operating expenses increased by $366,000 or 11.5% mainly due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets were $572.7 million as of June 30, 2024 compared to $587.9 million as of June 30, 2023. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings and trust preferred debt, along with a 1.4% decrease in deposit balances. The security portfolio decreased by $12.4 million, as funds from matured securities were used to repay wholesale borrowings. While total loans decreased by $9.1 million or 2.2%, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.22%. Additionally, CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

We are very pleased to announce that our new banking office in Grand Rapids is officially open. We are excited to extend our full banking services to the Grand Rapids community and look forward to growing our loan and deposit base in the Grand Rapids area.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

 
Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
Return on Equity (ROE) 11.96 %   14.44 %     10.96 %     14.42 %
Return on Assets (ROA) 0.98 %   1.04 %     0.89 %     1.01 %
Net Interest Margin 3.38 %   3.23 %     3.31 %     3.26 %
                       
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023                
Non-Performing Assets Ratio 0.22 %   0.18 %                
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1) 9.98 %   9.37 %                
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1) 16.00 %   15.22 %                
Book Value Per Share $ 12.16     $ 10.89                  
Market Value Per Share $ 8.90     $ 9.30                  
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank                          
                           


Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
Interest Income $ 6,709,614     $ 6,279,754     $ 13,325,088     $ 12,355,813  
Interest Expense 2,131,773     1,740,142     4,255,200       3,125,557  
Net Interest Income 4,577,841     4,539,612     9,069,888       9,230,256  
Provision for credit losses (79,201 )   (12,000 )   (39,201 )     109,000  
Non-interest income 613,892     515,297     1,150,984       987,801  
Operating Expenses 3,555,700     3,189,499     7,150,718       6,460,291  
Income before taxes 1,715,234     1,877,410     3,109,355       3,648,766  
Income tax expense 303,070     334,463     536,060       635,763  
Net Income $ 1,412,164     $ 1,542,947     $ 2,573,295     $ 3,013,003  
                     
Net Income per share – diluted $ 0.36     $ 0.39     $ 0.65     $ 0.76  
Dividends declared $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.28     $ 0.28  
                     


Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
                           
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023                
Assets                          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,039,228     $ 39,832,080                  
Time deposits with other banks 1,992,000     4,482,000                  
Securities 80,159,284     92,532,540                  
Loans 412,197,881     421,267,286                  
Allowance for credit losses (3,528,389 )   (3,868,740 )                
Loans, net 408,669,492     417,398,546                  
Premises and equipment, net 9,920,094     8,624,817                  
Other assets 24,949,807     25,075,126                  
Total Assets $ 572,729,905     $ 587,945,109                  
                           
Liabilities                          
Deposits $ 501,929,583     $ 508,939,164                  
FHLB borrowings 9,000,000     19,000,000                  
Trust preferred 10,310,000     13,403,000                  
Other liabilities 3,269,872     3,422,503                  
Total Liabilities 524,509,455     544,764,667                  
                           
Equity                          
Total Equity 48,220,450     43,180,442                  
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 572,729,905     $ 587,945,109                  
                           

Contact:
Benjamin Z. Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562


