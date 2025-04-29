Headwall Group and Laitram Machinery Announce Deployment of Hyperspectral Technology in Food Processing

Pivotal step in deploying hyperspectral technology across food processing industries at an industrial scale

Bolton, Massachusetts & New Orleans, Louisiana, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwall Photonics®, a leader in advanced hyperspectral imaging technology based in Bolton, MA, together with Laitram Machinery, a New Orleans, LA-based leader in automation and equipment solutions for the food processing industry, today announced their strategic partnership. This collaboration signifies a pivotal step in deploying hyperspectral technology across food processing industries at an industrial scale.

Combining Headwall's sophisticated hyperspectral imaging systems with Laitram Machinery's innovative processing equipment, the partnership aims to revolutionize food processing. It focuses on enhancing quality control, maximizing yield, and elevating the efficiency of operations across various food markets.

Mark Willingham, CEO of Headwall, highlighted the broad applications and potential of their technology, stating, "Our deployment of hyperspectral imaging technology across food processing industries represents a significant leap in enabling industrial-scale improvements. This technology provides critical insights that go beyond what is visible to the naked eye, facilitating substantial advancements in food safety, quality, and processing efficiency. While our work with shrimp processing illustrates its immediate impact, the applications extend across numerous food markets, including other seafood applications, as well as poultry, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and pet foods. This versatility underscores our commitment to enhancing the value chain for a wide array of food products, helping our partners like Laitram Machinery achieve and surpass their operational goals."

At Laitram, we foster a culture of continuous innovation, making us leaders in multiple industries. Partnering with Headwall allows us to leverage this innovative spirit and deliver even greater value to our customers," said James Lapeyre, CEO of Laitram Machinery. "Working together, we are enhancing our suite of processing solutions with Headwall's advanced hyperspectral imaging technology. This collaboration enables us to offer even more precise and efficient quality control capabilities, further empowering our customers to excel in their operations and meet the high standards of today's food industry."

The integration of Headwall's hyperspectral imaging into Laitram Machinery's processing solutions marks a new era in food processing technology. By detecting and analyzing the chemical and physical properties of food products, this technology allows for unparalleled precision in sorting and quality control. Both companies will be exhibiting at the Seafood Processing Global Expo, 6 to 8 May 2025 in Barcelona: Headwall Group in stand 3NN400 and Laitram Machinery in stand 3HH201.

For more information about the partnership between Headwall and Laitram Machinery, or to learn more about the application of hyperspectral technology in food processing, please visit headwallphotonics.com

About The Headwall Group

The Headwall Group, headquartered in Bolton MA, includes the industry leaders Headwall Photonics, EVK DI Kerschhaggl GmbH, inno-spec GmbH, perClass BV, and Holographix, together driving innovation in hyperspectral imaging and optical component technologies. Comprehensive technology expertise is the foundation of global leadership in Machine Vision and Remote Sensing applications, offering end-to-end solutions that are critical in these fields. The Headwall Group is dedicated to harnessing this expertise to enhance food quality, revolutionize recycling efficiency, and refine industrial processes, all while fostering a more sustainable future. For more information, please visit headwallphotonics.com

About Laitram Machinery

Based in New Orleans, LA, Laitram Machinery is a world leader in developing innovative automation solutions and equipment for the food processing industry. Committed to efficiency, quality, and sustainability, Laitram Machinery aims to enhance the productivity and profitability of food processors around the globe. For more information, please visit laitrammachinery.com

