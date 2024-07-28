Discover Healing and Joy in Look for the PURPLE by Charlene Sears-Tolbert
Unlock the Secrets to Overcoming Fear and Embracing JoyUNITED STATES, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned therapist, psychology professor, and personal development coach Charlene Sears-Tolbert is thrilled to announce the release of her latest book, Look for the PURPLE. This groundbreaking work offers readers a transformative approach to overcoming fear and limiting beliefs through the powerful concept of PURPLE: Pure, Unconditional, Real, and Perfect Love is Everywhere.
In Look for the PURPLE, Charlene Sears-Tolbert explores the concept that our belief systems shape our perception of reality. By focusing on the idea that “what we believe we will see,” this book presents a unique framework to help readers break free from negative thought patterns and emotional constraints. The acronym PURPLE symbolizes the essence of this journey: Pure, Unconditional, Real, and Perfect Love is Everywhere.
“The principles in this book transformed my life from addiction and self-destructive behaviors—on the brink of suicide—to a life beyond my wildest dreams,” says Sears-Tolbert. “I want to share these transformative principles with others, helping them to find their own path to emotional freedom and joy.”
Drawing from her extensive experience as a therapist, psychology professor, and coach, Charlene offers readers a compassionate and insightful guide to reprogramming their brains and changing the algorithms of their lives. Look for the PURPLE combines simple explanations of brain science with personal anecdotes and actionable strategies, making it an accessible and inspiring read for anyone seeking to overcome fear and find emotional liberation.
Charlene Sears-Tolbert is a distinguished figure in the field of personal and organizational development, with decades of experience helping individuals and groups achieve profound personal growth. Her previous book, When Relationships Hurt: 52 Ways to Heal, has also been well-received for its practical wisdom and empathetic guidance. Her life’s work is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of love to heal even the deepest wounds.
Look for the PURPLE invites readers to embark on a journey of self-discovery and emotional healing. By teaching readers how to seek out the “purple” in their lives, Charlene empowers them to see beyond their limiting beliefs and embrace the pure, unconditional, real, and perfect love that exists everywhere.
Primary Message:
Through this book, readers will learn to:
Recognize and challenge their limiting beliefs.
Reprogram their thought patterns to focus on positive possibilities.
Discover the abundance of love and joy that exists in their lives.
About Charlene Sears-Tolbert:
Charlene Sears-Tolbert is a therapist, psychology professor, and personal/organizational development coach dedicated to helping others overcome fear and limiting beliefs. Her personal journey from trauma to triumph inspires her work, and her latest book, Look for the PURPLE, is a testament to her mission of spreading pure, unconditional, real, and perfect love.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 (888) 800-1803
email us here
Charlene Sears Tolbert's Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!