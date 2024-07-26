Council President Friedson to Hold Media Availability on July 29 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, July 26 - For Immediate Release: Friday, July 26, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 26, 2024—On Monday, July 29 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters.

Council President Friedson will discuss two legislative items up for a vote on Tuesday to help boost the economic development of Montgomery County. The first is the Great Seneca Master Plan: Connecting Life and Science, which envisions the County’s Life Sciences Center as a complete community with a range of land uses, jobs and diverse housing options, as well as services and amenities for residents and reliable transportation infrastructure. The second is the MOVE Act, introduced by Councilmembers Glass, Fani-Gonzalez, Balcombe, Sayles, and co-sponsored by Council President Friedson, Council Vice President Stewart, and Councilmembers Luedtke, Mink, Katz, Albornoz, which would help reduce office vacancies by providing grants for businesses to move and expand their business in Montgomery County.

Additionally, Friedson will highlight the Council’s upcoming votes on two bills that will assist veterans. Bill 6-24,Property Tax Credit - Disabled Veterans, introduced by Councilmember Fani-González and co-sponsored by the Council President and Councilmembers Balcombe, Luedtke, Albornoz, Katz, Sayles, would establish a new local property tax credit for honorably discharged veterans who are severely disabled and earn $100,000 or less in federal adjusted gross income. Bill 10-24, Veterans Preference Points in County Contracting, sponsored by the Council President at the request of the County Executive and co-sponsored by Councilmembers Fani-González and Katz, would establish preference points in the County’s procurement program for local small businesses owned by veterans that meet certain criteria.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on July 29 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.

