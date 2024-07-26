Northbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Princess Dr closes July 31

PHOENIX – The northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) off-ramp at Princess Drive/Pima Road in north Scottsdale is scheduled to be closed for approximately 60 days starting early Wednesday, July 31, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The ramp will be reconstructed as part of the ongoing freeway widening project in the area.

Drivers who normally would use the ramp should plan on using an alternate route, including exiting northbound Loop 101 at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and using the northbound frontage road to reach Princess Drive/Pima Road.

ADOT asks freeway drivers in the area to allow extra travel time, slow down and to continue to provide room for traffic entering the freeway while progress is made on the widening project.

The $108 million Loop 101 Improvement Project between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road started in January.

Meanwhile, the northbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, which closed in late May, is scheduled to reopen on Saturday morning, July 27.

Over the course of the two-year Loop 101 project, on- and off-ramps between Shea Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive will be rebuilt to fit with the wider freeway. The entire project is scheduled for completion in early 2026.

The project is adding one lane in each direction along 4.5 miles of the Pima Freeway north of Shea Boulevard. Other improvements include converting the Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard interchange to a diamond configuration and installing new signs, traffic signals and lighting.

The Loop 101 widening project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. The project is scheduled under the Regional Transportation Plan managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments, which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the Greater Phoenix region.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.