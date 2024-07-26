Medical Training Brings New Opportunities to Blackfeet Tribe

BROWNING, Mont. –

U.S. service members from more than 50 units across the country are in Montana for Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield, an Innovative Readiness Training medical mission.

About 200 members of the Air National Guard, Army National Guard, Air Force Active Duty, Air Force Reserve, Army Reserve and Navy Reserve, in collaboration with Blackfeet Tribal Health, began operating a health care clinic July 18. For 10 days, the Blackfeet Tribe and other people in the area receive free medical, dental, vision, behavioral and veterinary services.

“This is a huge opportunity for everybody to get these services — not only Blackfeet but surrounding areas Cut Bank, Shelby, Great Falls — it is available to everyone,” said Garland Stiffarm, chief executive officer for Blackfeet Tribal Health. “A clinic like this has never been done before at Browning. It’s monumental and it’s a long time coming. I really thank the military for providing these services to us.”

The mission started with an application submitted by Blackfeet Tribal Health in October 2022. Mission planning included multiple site visits.

“The process has been life-changing,” said Maj. Pranav Rane, IRT mission officer in charge and public health officer at the 179th Cyberspace Wing. “Last year, when we first came, we were strangers, but when this mission ends, we will leave more like family.“

Medical, dental and vision access to members of the Blackfeet Tribe and residents of the surrounding communities is limited, with 38 percent having no access to health care, according to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau website.

The Innovative Readiness Training program began over three decades ago and provides mission-essential training for service members through engagement with communities needing construction, medical, transportation or cyber services.

“The most memorable part for me has been getting to learn about the culture of each patient before and after treating them,” said Airman 1st Class Edmond Thompson, a dental technician on his first IRT mission assigned to the 147th Attack Wing. “We’re getting to make connections with the community on a human level, and that’s something money can’t buy.”

In 2023, the IRT program conducted approximately 60 missions in 31 states and territories, delivering roughly $20 million in value to American communities.

