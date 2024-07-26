Fort McCoy NCO Academy welcomes new commandant with June 2024 ceremony

FORT McCOY, Wis. –

Command Sgt. Maj. Jason D. Kirkman became the 15th commandant of the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) on June 29 during a special change-of-commandant ceremony at the academy.

The 83rd United States Army Reserve Readiness Training Center Commander, Col. William G. Morris, presided over the ceremony.

Kirkman took over responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Deanna L. Czarnecki who had been the commandant since July 2022.

In accepting his new role, Kirkman said he looks forward to the challenge.

“I am humbled to serve as the commandant for the Army’s finest NCO Academy where we will develop the next generation of NCOs,” Kirkman said. “For when the nation calls, they will be ready. I accept this honor and privilege … I thank you again for attending today and for continuing to support the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy.”

According to his biography, Kirkman has know a lifetime of the U.S. Army, growing up on various Army bases, and then enlisting in the Army in February 1996.

Kirkman attended both basic combat training and advanced individual training at Fort Jackson, S.C., as a 75D records specialist — later converting to a 75H, and further to a 42A.

His assignments include the 444th Personnel Services Battalion, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, 2nd Brigade, 85th Division (later 181st Infantry Division), 378th Combat Support Battalion, 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), two separate assignments at Army Human Resources Command (Fort Knox, Ky.), Army Support Activity — Fort Dix, (N.J.), two separate assignments at Office of Chief, Army Reserve (OCAR), U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, 350th Civil Affairs Command, and Deputy Chief of Staff, G1, Directorate of Military Personnel Management at the Pentagon.

Kirkman has served at every level of enlisted leadership ranging from team leader through acting command sergeant major at the nominative level.

His additional assignments include battalion and brigade S1 noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC), NCOIC of enlisted promotions (Regular Army & Active Guard-Reserve [Human Resources Command]), first sergeant, operations NCO, two assignments as a G-1 sergeant major, distribution and readiness sergeant major, and most recently as the force management sergeant major for both OCAR and U.S. Army Reserve Command.

Kirkman has attended every level of NCO Professional Development System training ranging from Primary Leadership Development Course to Sergeants Major Academy, Resident Class 68. He has also attended the Army Recruiting Course, Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course, Airborne Course, RC National Security Course, SFA Foreign Weapons Course, Master Resiliency Trainer Course, How the Army Runs Course, Force Management Course, and Force Integration for Senior Leader Course, in addition to many others.

His military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (10 awards), Army Commendation Medal (three awards), Army Achievement Medal (four awards), Air Force Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal (eight awards), Humanitarian Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, and Army Superior Unit Award (three awards), Army Recruiting Badge Gold, Army Staff Identification Badge, Drivers Badge, and Parachutists Wings amongst others. He is also the recipient of the Horatio Gates Medal (bronze) and the Norwegian Foot March Skills Badge.

Also according to his biography, Kirkman holds a Master of Science in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Emergency Management from Excelsior College and a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety from the University of Maryland.

The Fort McCoy NCO Academy’s mission is to “train and develop adaptive, agile, disciplined, fit, and professional leaders who are ready to ‘Lead the Way’ in any environment.” The academy’s vision is to be “the Army’s premier NCO Academy with the best people experiencing the finest quality of life in the military.”

The academy trains hundreds of Soldiers each year in the Basic Leader Course and the Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course. Learn more about the academy by visiting https://www.usar.army.mil/Commands/US-Army-Reserve-Command/Fort-McCoy-Main/NCOA-Fort-McCoy.

Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”